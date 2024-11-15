Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 15

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, November 15, 2024.

Okpebholo Orders Police To End Cult Clashes, Bans Drivers’ Associations

The newly inaugurated Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued an urgent directive to the State Commissioner of Police to put an end to the escalating cult-related violence in the state.

Governor Okpebholo gave the directive in a press statement…Read more

Kebbi Supports Vigilantes With Operational Gadgets To Boost Community Security

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has again strengthened local security apparatus by providing essential operational gadgets to vigilante groups throughout the state.

This is aimed at enhancing the morale and efficacy…Read more

FG Launches Initiative To Localize Humanitarian Response

The Federal Government has launched the Humanitarian Supply Chain Management in order to strengthen the nation’s humanitarian response system.

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the initiative..Read more

Ondo Poll: ADC, NRM, Accord Candidates Withdraw, Endorse Aiyedatiwa

With just 48 hours before the crucial Ondo State governorship election, three gubernatorial candidates have announced their withdrawal of the contest and endorsed Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The candidates representing the Accord Party, Dr Ajibola Falaye…Read more

Nigeria’s Debt To GDP Ratio Hit 51.3% In 2024 – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria’s government debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio will rise to 51.3 per cent this year from 46.4 per cent in 2023.

The Fund, which stated this in its October 2024 regional economic…Read more

FEC Approves N47.9trn Budget Proposal For 2025

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a proposed budget of N47.9 trillion for the fiscal year 2025.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu…Read more

Japa’ By Health Workers Major Problem In Health Sector – Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions, Amos Magaji on Thursday, said that the migration of health workers (known as japa) from Nigeria to other countries in search of greener pastures possess significant challenges to the nation’s health care system.

He stated this at a public hearing on 16 bills aimed…Read more

Ondo Guber: Wike’s Comment Confirms Plot By APC To Rig – PDP Group

The Ondo Freedom Movement, a coalition of pro-democracy and good governance group, said the statement credited to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday governorship election in the state, confirmed the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to rig the election.

Wike reportedly said at at press conference; “I pity my friend…Read more

Oborevwori Presents N936bn 2025 Budget To Delta Assembly

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, presented a N936,078,818,719 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Oborevwori said the budget christened, ‘Budget…Read more

Ondo Poll: INEC Distributes Sensitive Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials to all 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the distribution of the sensitive materials…Read more

Ondo 2024: PDP Vows To Resist Alleged Threat To Peaceful Conduct

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation in Ondo State has accused the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), of harnessing the power of incumbency to intimidate the opposition and subvert the election at all costs.

The PDP stated…Read more

Ondo Poll: Late Akeredolu’s Family Declares Support For SDP

As Ondo State gears up for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, the family of the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the ASEI Human Rights of Nigeria have called on voters to prioritize the integrity and capability of candidates over party affiliations.

This appeal was made during a press briefing in Akure…Read more

Body Of Late COAS, Lagbaja Arrives Abuja For Burial

The body of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja arrived from Lagos to Abuja on Thursday

The Nigerian Airforce plane NAF 918 carrying the body of the late COAS landed…Read more

#EndBadGovernance Protests: It’s Not A Criminal Offence To Hoist Foreign Flags – Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has said that it is not an offence in Nigeria to hoist the flag of any country.

Falana who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today…Read more

Rivers Helicopter Crash: FG To Release Report In 30 Days

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation has said the preliminary report on the helicopter crash on October 14, 2024, will be published within 30 days on the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) website.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: