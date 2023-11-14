Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

FG To Roll Out Fresh Guidelines In states’ Borrowing

The Federal Government is considering restraining measures to halt indiscriminate borrowings by the sub-national government.

Already, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) is working on both the template and guidelines….Read more

Presidency: Labour Strike Not In National Interest

The Presidency has said that the strike declared by the organized labour to commence on Monday midnight was not in the national interest.

In a press release issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy…Read more

Saudi-African Summit Seeks End To Military Operations In Gaza

The Saudi-African Summit has expressed deep concern regarding the humanitarian catastrophe arising from the Israeli/ Hamas war and has stressed the need to stop all military operations in Gaza, the West Bank and other Palestinian territories.

The summit which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, discussed among other things, the developments in Palestine…Read more

Nigeria Retains Africa’s Top Crude Producer In October – OPEC

Nigeria retained Africa’s top crude-producer in October, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said.

It stated this in its Monthly Oil Market Report for October released on Monday…Read more

Reps Issue ITF 48hrs Ultimatum To Give Update On Missing N3bn

The House of Representatives has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to account for the whereabouts of N3 billion traced to the agency as contained in the Auditor General’s report for 2022.

The lower chamber of the National Assembly gave the ultimatum at the ongoing Medium-Term Expenditure…Read more

Tinubu To Diri, Uzodinma, Ododo: Prioritize Common Good Over Partisan Interests

President Bola Tinubu has counseled winners of the governorship election in Bayelsa, Douye Diri, Kogi, Usman Ododo, and Imo, Hope Uzodinma to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

The President gave the counsel in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Labour Commences Nationwide Strike 12 Midnight

Despite news of a court order obtained by the Federal Government to stop organised labour from embarking on its proposed industrial action in protest to the attack on Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State, organised labour has directed its members to commence a nationwide strike starting from 12 midnight, Tuesday 14, November 2023.

All affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria…Read more

#BayelsaDecides2023: Diri Declared Winner Of Bayelsa Gov’ship Election

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has been declared the winner of the state Off Circle election which took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Declaring him the winner of the election, the chief Returning Officer…Read more

Kogi Guber: Ododo Applaud Tinubu, APC Supporters Over Victory In Saturday Poll

Kogi State Governor-Elect, Usman Ododo has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring his victory in the just concluded governorship election held on Saturday.

Ododo who spoke on Monday in a statement titled ‘Thank You Message By Governor-elect…Read more

Uzodinma, Ododo Guber Victories Testament Of APC Good Governance – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has said the victories of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma in the Saturday governorship election in the state and that of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo in Kogi State is a testament of the All Progressives Congress (APC) good governance.

The APC National Chairman stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu in Abuja…Read more

#BayelsaElectionResults: Again, INEC Adjourns Collation Of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again adjourned the collation of results of the Bayelsa governorship election by one hour following commotion at the collation centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that commotion started when party agents disagreed on the result from Brass Local Government Area…Read more

Buhari Congratulates Uzodimma, Ododo On Election Victory

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its victory in the just concluded off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Imo and Kogi State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission…Read more

FCT-IRS: Wike Approves Property Tax In Abuja

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Sunday approved a draft property tax regulation for the nation’s capital.

The Executive Chairman of FCT-Internal Revenue Service, Haruna Abdullahi…Read more

President Tinubu Performs Lesser Hajj In Saudi Arabia

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, performed Lesser Hajj (Umrah) in Makkah Saudi Arabia, during which he prayed for God’s divine guidance in leading Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu…Read more

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate To Hit 30% By December 2023

KPMG a global financial advisory service firm has forecasted that Nigeria’s inflation will rise to 30 per cent by December 2023, attributing the anticipated increase to recent reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal, and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

In a relative vein, another reputable financial firm in Nigeria, Afrivest…Read more

Bayelsa PDP Youth Vanguard Asks INEC To Cancel Election Results In 11 PUs Of Ward 3, Southern Ijaw LG

The Bayelsa PDP Youth Vanguard, representing the vibrant youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed deep concern over the integrity of the governorship election results in eleven polling units of Ward 3, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The youth vanguard is calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…Read more

9M’23: Tier 1 banks’ assets jump 42.98% to N78.87trn

Total assets of Nigeria’s five Tier 1 deposit money banks (DMBs) increased by 42.98 per cent or N23.71 trillion to N78.87 trillion as at the end of September 2023, from N55.17 trillion at the end of December 2022, the lenders’ unaudited nine months 2023 financial statements has shown.

The country’s first tier lenders are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank…Read more