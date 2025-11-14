Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 14

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, November 14th, 2025.

FG Halts 15% Import Duty On Petrol, Diesel

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that the planned implementation of the 15 per cent of ad-valorem import duty on imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, and Diesel is therefore suspended.

Tinubu To S’Eagles: Keep Soaring, Nigeria Stands By You

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Super Eagles to “keep soaring” following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon in the FIFA World Cup qualifying Africa Playoff match.

Finally, Wike Speaks On Face-Off With Naval Officer

Amid the call for his resignation following an altercation with a naval officer, Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, over a disputed plot of land allegedly belonging to a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (retd), the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has finally broken his silence.

Tinubu Hails Nigerian Military Fight Against Banditry

On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu applauded the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices to the nation, saying the military deserves the support and encouragement of all Nigerians.

Senate To Confirm Tinubu’s 38 Nominees As FCC Chairman, Commissioners

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs has screened 38 nominees for appointment as Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Saraki Urges PDP To Suspend Convention, Calls For Caretaker C’ttee

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its planned National Convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, to prevent further crisis within the party.

ADC Accuses Tinubu Of Worsening Nigeria’s Debt Crisis

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of deepening Nigeria’s debt crisis following the National Assembly’s approval of a fresh N1.15 trillion domestic borrowing.

Wabara: Some Want PDP Dead Now To ‘Resurrect’ In 2031

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has alleged that certain party members do not want PDP to field candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Matawalle Reacts To Wike’s Clash With Naval Officer, Says It’s Unnecessary

Following Tuesday’s altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, Lieutenant A. Yerima, over an alleged land dispute in Abuja, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has described the incident as unnecessary and avoidable.

Atiku Speaks On Gifting SUV To Naval Officer In Wike Face-Off

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Nigerian Vice President, has broken his silence on the news report making rounds that he gifted a brand-new Toyota SUV to Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, the naval officer involved in a recent altercation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Transparency: Senate Moves To Probe Stamp Duty Revenues In Nigeria

The Senate has launched an investigation into stamp duty revenue collected by government agencies and private companies.

Nigeria Targets N150bn For Vaccines, Epidemic Preparedness

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to raise ₦150 billion over the next two years to fund vaccine procurement and epidemic preparedness, marking one of the boldest health financing initiatives under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reps Order Education Ministry, WAEC To Halt Commencement Of CBT Until 2030

The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to suspend the Computer-Based Test (CBT) policy for the 2026 examinations with immediate effect.

UN Names Nigeria As ‘Food Insecurity Hotspots

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday named Nigeria among 16 top countries facing acute food insecurity and global hunger hotspots, putting millions at risk of famine between November 2025 and May 2026.

Bode George Faults Suspension Of PDP Convention

The leadership crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reached a new height on Thursday the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, opposes the move to suspend the national convention, which has been scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

