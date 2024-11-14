Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 14

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, November 14, 2024.
JUST-IN: Trump Meets Biden At White House
NDLEA Don’t Burn Seized Cannabis – Sowore
A two-term Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Publisher of Sharara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has claimed that the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) do not burn cannabis.
Sowore, a human rights activist made this claim in a recent
Okonjo-Iweala Re-Election: WTO Conveys Special Meeting To Choose New DG
The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday announced a special General Council meeting to push forward the selection process for the next Director-General (DG).
According to a statement issued by Ambassador Petter
Tinubu Invites Indian Prime Minister, Modi To Nigeria
Makinde Presents N678bn 2025 Budget To Oyo Assembly
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, presented a 2025 budget proposal of N678bn to the State House of Assembly christened: “Budget of Stabilization”.
In the budget, Makinde allocated ₦343 billion to drive economic
US AFRICOM Commander, Langley Visits Nigeria
The Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael Langley on Wednesday visited Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in Abuja where he met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to discuss ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.
Speaking during his visit, General Langley praised Nigeria's
Ondo Poll: Shettima Arrives Akure For APC Mega Rally
Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Akure, Ondo State capital, to spearhead the rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.
The event is in solidarity with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Defence Ministry Hands Over Three New Helicopters To Navy
The Federal Government through the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday, handed over three Agusta Westland 109 Trekker Helicopters to the Nigerian Navy.
The Chief of the Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla
Trump Appoints John Ratcliffe As CIA Director
In a major appointment announced on Wednesday, the United States President-elect, Donald Trump named former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, as the incoming Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Announcing his appointment, Trump praised Ratcliffe's
NECO Refutes Claims Of Indebtedness To External Examiners
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has debunked claims making rounds on social media, on alleged indebtedness to external examiners.
A statement signed by Ag. Director, Information and Public
APC Govs Join Mega Rally In Akure Ahead Ondo Election
As campaigns wind up ahead of the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for Saturday, Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other top leaders of the party have converged in Akure, the state capital for a mega rally in support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
The rally which is billed to hold at the MKO Abiola Democracy
Trump’s Victory: US Women Stock Up Contraceptives, Abortion Pills
Following the United States (US) Presidential elections that saw Donald Trump emerge victoriously, there has been a surge in online sales of emergency contraceptives, including the morning-after pill Plan B.
According to retailers, the surge in sales highlights
Edo: Okpebholo Suspends Revenue Collection Indefinitely
Barely 24 hours after his swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of State revenue collection.
Giving the directive in a statement issued by his Chief
Melania Trump Declines Jill Biden Invitation To White House
Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady of the United States (US) will on Wednesday not accompany the President-elect, Donald Trump to the White House.
New Telegraph gathered that Melania Trump had been invited
S’Korean Actor, Song Jae-rim Dies At 39
South Korean actor, Song Jae-Rim, best known for his role in the K-drama, “The Moon Embracing the Sun”, was found dead at his apartment in Seoul, the country’s capital on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.
New Telegraph gathered that the actor died at the age of 39