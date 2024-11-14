Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 14

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump on Wednesday met with the outgoing President, Joe Biden at the White House ahead of his inauguration in January 2025.

Trump who made a comeback to the White House…

NDLEA Don’t Burn Seized Cannabis – Sowore

A two-term Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Publisher of Sharara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has claimed that the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) do not burn cannabis.

Sowore, a human rights activist made this claim in a recent…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala Re-Election: WTO Conveys Special Meeting To Choose New DG

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday announced a special General Council meeting to push forward the selection process for the next Director-General (DG).

According to a statement issued by Ambassador Petter…Read more

Tinubu Invites Indian Prime Minister, Modi To Nigeria

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will on Saturday, November 16 visit Nigeria on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s invitation.

Read more New Telegraph reports that Saturday’s visit marks the first…