Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, November 13, 2023.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Usman Ododo Kogi Gov-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the Off-circle governorship election in Kogi State.

Declaring the result, the state returning officer of the election, Prof. Johnson Urame

We’ve learnt nothing from the past, says Catholic bishop

The spate of lawlessness and abuse of processes as characterised in Saturday’s off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, brutalisation of the President of Nigerian Labour Council (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the hardship imposed on innocent citizens have been described as ample evidence that Nigerians have learnt nothing from our past history.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji

Alleged Subsidy Probe Of Tinubu Mischievous, Blackmail – Gagdi

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has described as mischievous and an act of blackmail claims in some sections of the media that he has called for a probe of President Bola Tinubu over subsidy removal savings.

On Saturday (not this newspaper) it was alleged that Gagdi in an interview with BBC Hausa

#KogiElectionResults: Ododo, Ajaka In Tight Race As INEC Announces More Results

Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Usman Ododo are in a tight race as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announce election results of 18 of the 21 Local Government Areas in Kogi State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the collation of results commenced on Sunday morning, November 12

UNICEF, British Comm, CORN, Ors Warn Tinubu Against Palliatives Hijack, Lavish Spendings

Worried by the manner the poor in the society are brazenly exposed to social insecurity by the powers-that-be across Africa and particularly, Nigeria, the Country Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria, Cristine Munduate, has counselled the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to urgently address the fragile economic situation in the country to ease the financial hardships being faced by families in many conflict-affected areas.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Ibadan on the maiden conference organized by the "Conflict Research Network

NNPCL Restores 275,000bpd Production

The swift move by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to settle the lingering rift between the Management of Total Energies, operator of the NNPC/Total JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has restored 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

Following the peace deal brokered by NNPCL on Sunday

Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber Polls: Arrest Sponsors Of Electoral Offences, SERAP Tells INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has been urged to establish a joint, credible, transparent, effective, and broad-based investigation into allegations of electoral bribery and violence in the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

The call came from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

#KogiElectionResults: APC’s Ododo Leads Amid Protest

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues with the collation of results from the Saturday, November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ahmed Ododo, is so far leading his closest rival of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka with 11, out of the 18 LGAs earlier announced.

The 18 Local Government results as announced by the INEC include, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi

Executive, Legislative Collaboration Essential For Robust Fiscal Policy – Senate

The Senate, on Sunday, asserted that sincere collaboration between the Legislature and the Executive arms of government could produce a robust fiscal policy that would effectively tackle the current economic woes in Nigeria.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, who made the assertion in a statement issued in Abuja

Budget Monitoring: Reps To Launch ‘NASS Eyes’ For Effective Oversight Of MDAs

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has revealed that the National Assembly will soon launch an application known as ‘NASS Eyes’ to monitor budget transparency and implementation by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The monitoring will also include, adherence to the principle of federal character by the affected MDAs

Imo Guber: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Uzodinma, Says Election Signifies Acceptance Of APC

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his Imo State counterpart and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodinma, on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said Uzodinma's re-election is well deserved and signifies acceptance

BREAKING: INEC Declares Uzodimma Winner Of Imo Gov’ship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina

Nasarawa Guber: Appeal Court Fix Wednesday For Hearing Of Case Between Gov Sule vs Ombugadu

The Court of Appeal has fixed Wednesday, November 15 for the hearing in the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State praying the appellate court to set aside the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that nullifid his victory and declared candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu winner in the March 18 governorship election.

Sule had on the 15 October, filed notice of appeal at the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal listing 27

#ImoDecides2023: Collation Of Results Begin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of Saturday’s gubernatorial election results in Imo State.

However, the collation of results in Bayelsa and Kogi states where the off-cycle elections

CSOs Appeals To INEC To Save Election By Canceling Fake Results In Nembe, Brass, Southern Ijaw LGs

The Bayelsa Civil Society Forum, a collective voice representing various Civil Society Organizations in Bayelsa State has appealed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to intervene in the aftermath of the governorship election held yesterday.

Disturbing reports have emerged of alleged irregularities and the submission