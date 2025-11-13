Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, November 13th, 2025.

Senate Dismisses Reports Of Alleged Plot To Remove Akpabio

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Wednesday, refuted media reports alleging a plot to remove the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying the reports were false, misleading, and intended to sow confusion within the National Assembly.

Bamidele, while addressing

Badaru Reacts To Wike’s Fight, Says We’ll Protect Soldier On Lawful Duty

Following the altercation that occured between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and a Military officer, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has reaffirmed that the Ministry of Defence and Military High Command will safeguard every soldier on lawful duty.

Badaru made thi remark

Makinde Making Life Liveable, Comfortable For Oyo Residents – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for making Ibadan liveable and comfortable for its residents, considering the series of infrastructural developments his administration has embarked on.

Obj said this in his address

PDP Convention: Oyo Court Extends Interim Order To Proceed Till Friday

Justice Ladiran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Wednesday, extended its interim order restraining any interference with the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party as scheduled to hold in Ibadan on Saturday, till Friday when the case comes up for further hearing.

In his ruling, he ordered

Senate Approves Tinubu’s N1.15trn Loan To Fund 2025 Budget Deficit

The Senate, on Wednesday, approved President Bola Tinubu’s fresh request to source N1.15 trillion loan in the domestic debt market to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget.

The Senate made the approval

Our Convention’ll Hold As Scheduled – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has not postponed its elective National Convention scheduled this weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph had earlier

One Year In Office: We’re Focusing On Restoring Trust, Rebuilding Edo – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has said his administration’s first year in office has been dedicated to restoring trust, rebuilding the foundations of governance, and replacing what he described as “PowerPoint governance” with practical, people-oriented leadership that transforms communities and impacts lives.

Okpehbolo, who was speaking

NGE: Tinubu Urges Editors To Avoid Misinformation, Protect Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Nigerian editors to keep integrity and fairness in their reportage, while describing responsible journalism as key element to preserving democracy and national cohesion.

President Tinubu made this

2026: Ogun Targets N500bn IGR For Economic Independence – Abiodun

The Ogun State Government has announced plan to generate ₦500 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2026 fiscal year, as part of its long-term strategy to build a more self-sustaining and economically vibrant state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Senate Orders NNPCL To Refund ₦210trn Unaccounted Funds To Federation Account

On Wednesday, the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to refund the N210 trillion unaccounted fund to the Federation Account.

New Telegraph reports that

PDP Has Decayed From Head – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in deep crisis, describing the opposition party as “decaying from the head.”

Fayose made the remark on

Obi Laments Unpaid Allowances To S’Eagles, Calls It ‘National Disgrace’

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the reported non-payment of allowances owed to the Super Eagles, describing the situation as “unfortunate” and “a reflection of misplaced national priorities.”

In a statement om Wednesday

Reps To Audit FG Abandoned Properties Nationwide

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to review the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) report conducted in 2000, as well as verify properties abandoned by the federal government since 2000.

The ad hoc committee

Alleged Land Grabbing: Naval Officer Violated The Law – SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and constitutional expert, Prof. Sebastine Hon, has berated the conduct of Naval Officer A.M. Yerima in his confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing the officer’s constituting as a “Breach of the law.”

Taking to his official Facebook

Abiodun: Over 150 Housing Units Completed In Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Project

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to urban renewal and affordable housing, disclosing that more than 150 modern housing units have been completed under the ongoing Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Project in Abeokuta.

The Governor, who made this