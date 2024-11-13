Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 13

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Rivers Crisis: Wike’s Aide Cautions Okurounmu Over Unguided Comments

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka has called on the Afenifere Chieftain, Dr Femi Okurounmu to stay away from Rivers State crisis.

Olayinka on Tuesday reacted to Dr Okurounmu’s statement…Read more

Guber Poll: Ajayi Has Wha It Takes To Transform Ondo – Atiku

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has what it takes to transform the state.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe…Read more

Ondo Guber: PDP Alleges Plan To Compromise Election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has alleged a plan by the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate card-carrying members of the ruling party as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc officials for the Saturday governorship election.

However, the APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Okpebholo, Calls For Inclusive Governance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo following his inauguration as the Governor of Edo State.

In his congratulatory message made available to New Telegraph…Read more

Wike: Tinubu’s Determination To Deliver Good Governance Not In Doubt

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that President Bola Tinubu’s determination to deliver good governance was not in doubt.

Wike who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when he inspected…Read more

NCAA To Sanction Pilots, Crew Flying For Two Airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a critical directive that prohibits licensed flight crew members from conducting cross-crew operations for multiple airlines.

Captain Chris Najomo, the Acting Director General of Civil Aviation…Read more

Minimum Wage: Nasarawa Tertiary Institutions Issue 7-Day Ultimatum To Down Tools

The academic and non-academic staff of higher institutions of learning in Nasarawa State under the umbrella of Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) have issued a 7-day ultimatum to the State Government to implement its N70,000 minimum wage, consequential adjustment and promotions or face industrial action…Read more

Gov Okpebholo Unveils 5-Point Agenda

The newly-sworn in Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, unveiled his administration’s five-point agenda, with a promise to deliver on them in the next four years.

The Governor spoke in Benin City, the Edo State capital, during his swearing-in ceremony…Read more

Group Urges Senate To Drop Mine Rangers Bill, Cites Overlap Functions With NSCDC

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Efficiency in Governance has urged the Nigerian Senate to drop the controversial Nigerian Mine Rangers Service (NMRS) Bill (SB 253) saying, it was a duplication of the duties of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and another means to waste taxpayers money.

The Coalition had earlier written to the Chairman, Senate Committee…Read more

Saudi Crown Prince Commends Tinubu Economic Reforms, Strengthens Bilateral Relations

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has assured Nigeria of robust support for its ongoing economic reform programmes.

He gave this assurance during a bilateral meeting with President…Read more

Tinubu Reappoints Duna As NBRRI DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Prof. Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) for another four-year term.

This was contained in a statement issued by Deputy Director…Read more

