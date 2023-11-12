Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saunday, November 12, 2023.

Tinubu Assures Saudi Investors Of Good Return On Investments

In a bid to secure more investors in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Saudi Arabian investors that all bottlenecks will be crushed and their investment will yield good returns without hindrance.

President Tinubu gave the assurance on Saturday, November 11

Off-Cycle Polls: EFCC Apprehends14 For Alleged Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Following Saturday’s off-cycle gubernatorial election in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo State, the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested no fewer than 14 people for alleged vote buying during the keenly contested election.

Announcing the development via its verified X page, the anti-graft agency

Off-Cycle Polls: INEC Achieves Over 60% Result Upload (See Full Results)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the upload of polling unit results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, on the INEC Result viewing (IReV) portal.

At the time of filing this report, Saturday Telegraph observed

#ImoDecides2023:: Security Operatives Foiled Attempt To Kidnap INEC Officials

The Security operatives deployed to Imo State ahead of the off-cycle gubernatorial election have foiled an attempt by political thugs to abduct the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assigned to the state.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the thugs had invaded a Registration Area Centre in Amaimo

#BayelsaElectionResults: Eradiri Loses Polling Unit To Diri

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Bayelsa State election, Udengs Eradiri has lost his polling unit to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of the state, Douye Diri.

Diri, who is seeking re-election, won with a landslide victory at Unit 05, Ward 10

#BayelsaDecides2023: Abducted INEC SPO Regains Freedom

The abducted Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed to Amassoma Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on the eve of the election has regained freedom.

Saturday Telegraph had on Friday night reported that the SPO assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama LGA

#KogiDecides2023: Dino Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Five LGAs

Senator Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Kogi State has called for the cancellation of the elections which were held in five Local Government Areas of the state.

Melaye who spoke on Saturday alleged that the results from Okene, Okehi

Dangote Refinery To Start Operation Soon, Secures License To Refine Over 300,000 Barrels

The owner and founder of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has said the refinery would begin to process fuel “soon.”

He added that it has secured a license to refine more than 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude per day

#ImoDecides2023: Vote-Buying, Voter Apathy Mar Gov’ship Poll

Following the ongoing governorship election in Imo State, vote-buying allegations and voter apathy amongst others nearly marred the gubernatorial exercise in some Local Government Areas of the state, especially at the centre.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the centre housing unit 005, 006, and 007

#KogiDecides2023: Dino Melaye Yet To Vote As EFCC Storms PU

The operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the polling unit of Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Kogi State gubernatorial election.

Saturday Telegraph reliably gathered that Dino Melaye is yet to cast his vote

#KogiDecides2023: SDP Candidate Calls On INEC To Probe Missing Result Sheets

Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing Kogi State gubernatorial election has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu to thoroughly investigate the missing result sheets in some Local Government Areas of the state.

The SDP candidate made the call after he cast his vote at the Okotonowa Polling Unit 005

#KogiDecide2023: Electoral Violence In Kogi Is Media Creation – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the electoral violence in the ongoing Kogi State governorship poll as a media creation, saying there was never electoral violence under his administration.

Governor Bello made this remark at Okene after he cast his vote at his Agassa Uvette polling unit

Fuel Subsidy: We’ll Probe Tinubu Over Trillions Saved So Far – APC Rep

A federal lawmaker representing the Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi has vowed to investigate President Bola Tinubu over trillions of naira saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

The lawmaker, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

JUST-IN: Court Stops NLC, TUC From Embarking On Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been restrained from embarking on their proposed nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday, November 14 by the National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the leadership of the Organised Labour announced the commencement of industrial action following the brutalization of the President of the

#KogiDeceides2023: INEC Speaks On Forged Results Amid Ongoing Voting Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to viral news reports making rounds that forged election results are spotted in Kogi State amid the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa

#BayelsaDecides2023: Jonathan Declares Nigeria Must Stop Off-Cycle Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday declared that off-cycle elections must be put to a stop in Nigeria, saying it does not conform to the global practice.

Jonathan made this remark while speaking after he cast his vote at his polling unit 39, Ward 13, Otuoke