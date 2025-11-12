Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 12

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, November 12th, 2025.

Alleged Land Grabbing: Wike, Military Officer Clash In Abuja

On Tuesday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and an unidentified military officer clashed over an alleged land-grabbing incident at the Gaduwa District in Abuja.

Sylva Breaks Silence As EFCC Declares Him Wanted

After the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had declared him wanted, the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has accused an unnamed political opponent of plotting a “Relentless theatre of persecution”.

Genocide Allegation: FG Opens Communication Channels With Trump Administration

The Federal Government has opened diplomatic channels with the United States regarding allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Again, Court Stops PDP From Holding Nat’l Convention

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday denied the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, between November 15 and 16.

Ekweremadu: Tinubu Sends Delegation To UK To Negotiate Transfer

President Bola Tinubu on Monday sent a high-level delegation to London to discuss the case of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who has been jailed in the United Kingdom (UK) since March 2023.

FG Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial Panel On Ban Of Single-Use Plastics

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Ban of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs), marking a significant step toward environmental sustainability and waste management reform in the country.

Shettima: Regimes Of Economic Instability Over

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has declared that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has ended the era of economic volatility and unpredictability that previously characterised Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu: I Benefited From Gambari’s Boldness

President Bola Tinubu has recounted how he benefitted from the boldness and sense of justice of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, during Nigeria’s struggle for the actualisation of democracy under military rule.

Adebayo To FG: No Sovereignty Over Human Rights Violations

Chief Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, has dismissed the Federal Government’s claim of sovereignty in response to United States President, Donald Trump’s warning over alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.

APGA Dismisses Obi, Labels Him Failed Coach

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken a swipe at former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, describing him as a failed coach who has been unable to lead any political team to victory in the last 13 years.

Fubara Threatens To Review Road Project Over Poor, Slow Work

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace and poor quality of work on the 14.5-kilometre Ndele/Omofo/Egamini/Agba-Ndele Road project in Emohua Local Government Area, warning that his administration may review the contract.

PDP Convention: Wike Allies Petition NJC Over Justice Akintola’s Ruling

The faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court.

Genocide: Nigerian Military Pound Terror Bases Amid Trump Threats

Following the threat by the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, to consider deploying American forces to Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians, the Nigerian military has intensified land and air operations in parts of the North

No Territory Under Bandits’ Control In Kebbi – Idris

Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, has declared that no part of the state is under the control of armed bandits.

N’West Citizens Commend Tinubu’s Laudable Achievements In Oil And Gas Sector

Stakeholders from across the seven states of Nigeria’s North-West region have poured accolades on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its bold strides in overhauling the oil and gas sector, hailing the reforms as the right step for economic revival and national unity.

