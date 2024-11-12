Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 12

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Delta EXCO Approves N936bn Proposed Budget For 2025

The Delta State Executive Council (EXCO), on Monday, approved a proposed budget of N936 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

Briefing newsmen after the Exco meeting presided…Read more

Why We Always Put People First In Oyo – Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has explained that his administration continues to put the people of the state first in all its decisions because it believes in ethical leadership, which espouses responsibility towards the broader community, as the main import of leadership.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media)…Read more

Atiku To Tinubu: I Can’t Jealous Incompetence, Nepotism

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as ludicrous, President Bola Tinubu’s claim that he is jealous of him.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman

Nine days after the passing of the former Chairman, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday swore in the Vice Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) as the council’s substantive Chairman…Read more

Tinubu Reflects On Bakare’s Patriotic Efforts In Advocating For Better Nigeria At 70

President Bola Tinubu has reflected on Pastor Tunde Bakare’s bold and patriotic efforts in advocating for a better Nigeria as he clocks 70.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Buhari Describes Tunde Bakare National Asset At 70

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described Pastor Tunde Bakare as a national asset as he clocks 70.

In a terse statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu…Read more

Cost Of Governance: Shekaru Advocates Structural Adjustment Of Presidential System

Former Kano State governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau has called for structural adjustment of the presidential system of government practised in Nigeria, which he said, is plagued by high costs and inefficiencies in governance.

Shekarau however, supported the retention of the presidential…Read more

APC Transition Committee Hands Over Report To Okpebholo

Edo APC Transition Committee on Monday recommended the probe of Mr Godwin Obaseki’s administration and to ensure that all contracts, MoUs and financial transactions within the last eight years be properly investigated.

The Committee said that the Obaseki administration…Read more

Why Kenya Is Building More Wealth Than Nigeria – Dogara

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has lamented Nigeria’s poor development compared to other countries like Kenya.

Dogara who spoke at the 50th Anniversary Celebration…Read more

Tinubu Calls For End To Israeli Aggression

President Bola Tinubu on Monday addressed the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, calling for an end to Israeli military actions in Gaza and the advancement of a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.

Speaking to the Heads of State from the OIC and Arab League…Read more

COAS: Lagbaja To Be Laid To Rest Friday

The late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, would be laid to rest in Abuja on Friday, November 15.

His immediate elder brother, Moshood Lagbaja, made this known in Osogbo…Read more

Contentious Derivation VAT: FG To Cede 5% To Bridge Shortfall

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee Mr Taiwo Oyedele has allayed fears by some states that the introduction of derivation Value Added Tax will lead to a lower revenue for some states.

He said such fear has been taken care of by 5% to be ceded by the federal government…Read more

Ondo 2024: Obi Leads LP Governorship Candidate

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi on Monday led the campaign of the party’s candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Sola Ebiseeni.

Obi moved around Akure, the state capital, with Ebiseeni…Read more

Obasanjo Visits Aiyedatiwa, Rallies Support Ahead Of Ondo Election

In a show of political camaraderie and support, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday visited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Obasanjo who was in Akure to commission the Ojaja Park…Read more

2024 Guber: Sensitive Materials Arrive Ahead Of Ondo Election

Ahead of the November 16, Ondo State gubernatorial election, sensitive materials for the election have arrived in Akure, the state capital on Monday.

Announcing the development via his official X page…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: