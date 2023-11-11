Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 11, 2023.

APC Accuses Bayelsa Gov, PDP Of Hoarding, Campaigning With FG Palliatives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of hoarding palliatives provided by the Federal Government for the people to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and using the same to run campaign.

According to APC, Diri and PDP hid the palliatives from the people for a long time…Read more

Saudi Arabia To Invest In Nigeria’s Refineries

The Saudi Arabian government has revealed its plans to invest in the renovation of Nigeria’s refineries and to continue the government’s foreign currency reforms.

The Arabian Government made this known when its Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman…Read more

JUST-IN: LASG Suspends Ferry Operations

To ensure the safety of passengers on its waterways, the Lagos State Government has suspended its intra-city waterways transportation services, LAGFERRY.

The suspension of LAGFERRY and other private boat operators from operating at the Ipakodo, Ikorodu axis…Read more

Labour Adamant On Tuesday’s Nationwide Strike

Organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have once again said they would commence a nationwide industrial action starting from midnight of Tuesday 14 November 2023, to protest the brutal attack on Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State with the help of men of Nigerian Police Force as alleged.

In a press conference on Friday in Abuja where the battered Congress President, Joe Ajaero…Read more

CDD: Violence, Misinformation, Inducements Likely To Affect Guber Poll

The election monitoring body, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has identified violence, misinformation and inducements as factors likely to affect this Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The organisation in its pre-election analysis, also expressed fear that the judiciary…Read more

Jonathan Calls For Violence-Free Guber Elections In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has charged politicians and their followers to eschew violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner, during the governorship elections.

He also urged the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…Read more

Experts Task FG On Increase Allocation To Curb Mental Health Issues

The Federal Government has been urged to increase the budgetary allocation to the Health Ministry in order to tackle the menace of mental health and addictive behaviour.

The Clinical Psychology experts stated this on Thursday at the 2023 Annual National Congress and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists, NACP…Read more

Imo Guber: PDP Demands Uzodinma, APC’s Disqualification

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Hope Uzodinma, from Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State, for allegedly circulating a fake video of Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s withdrawal from the election.

The party, however, said Senator Anyanwu, is not deterred but is set for victory…Read more

Crisis Looms In PDP Over Non-Compliance To Court Orders

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders from South East may be up in arms against the leadership of the party over refusal to comply with court orders, to recognise Sunday Ude-Okoye as PDP National Secretary.

The current holder of the office, Senator Samuel Anyanwu…Read more

Kogi Guber: Igala Elders Call For Postponement Of Election

Barely 24 hours to the Kogi State Governorship Election, the Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC), an Igala organisation on Friday called for the postponement of the state election initially scheduled for November 11.

The Council elders who made the call on Friday in a press statement issued by the Secretary of the Political Committee, Alphonsus K. Alhassan…Read more

Direct MDAs Heads To Honour Our Invitations- Reps Tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order all Ministers and Heads of Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appear before relevant committees to defend the submissions on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke made the call after the Committee issued a 24-hour…Read more

Naira Continues To Decline Despite CBN’s Efforts

Despite all efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to strengthen the Naira against the Dollar, Nigeria’s Naira continues to face a relentless decline, prompting financial experts to emphasise the need for accelerated productivity as the key to strengthening it.

It would be recalled that the value of the Naira has dropped steadily since June 2023…Read more

INEC Have No Candidate In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Elections – Yakubu

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared that the electoral umpire is neutral in the upcoming November 11, 2023, governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

Prof Yakubu who spoke on Thursday in a statement titled, Chairman’s Message On The Off-Cycle Governorship Elections”…Read more

2023 Budget: FG Allocates N7.76trn For Salaries, Other Expenditures

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has allocated the sum of N7.76 trillion for salaries, recurrent costs, and other non-debt expenditures in 2023, based on data from the initial 2023 budget and a recently signed supplementary budget.

The additional budget, totalling N2.18 trillion, includes provisions for a wage…Read more

Bayelsa Poll: DIG Warns Politicians Not To Come To Polling Units With Aides

Barely a few hours to the Bayelsa State Governorship election, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South-South, Daniel Sokari Pedro has warned all the political actors whom he called principals not to come to the polling units with their aides, warning that if they do, their aids will be arrested as well the principals.

Speaking on Friday evening in Yenagoa during a press briefing, Pedro maintained…Read more