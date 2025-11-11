Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 11

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

EFCC Declares Ex-Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

Shettima, Akpabio, Abbas, First Lady To Grace 2025 National Children’s Confab

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, are expected to grace the 2025 National Children Leadership Conference in Abuja.

Nigeria Joins Unified West African Power Grid

Nigeria has joined the unified West African power grid, making a historic breakthrough for regional energy integration.

Tinubu Signs Bill On Digital Economy, E-Governance In Africa Into Law

President Bola Tinubu will this week sign into law a Bill on digital economy and e-governance in Africa, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has assured.

Anambra Poll: Prosecute Vote Buyers, Sponsors, SERAP Tells INEC

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called upon the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to intensify efforts to arrest the menace of vote buying, as there were rampant allegations of vote buying during the just concluded Anambra State.

Agbakoba Writes Edun On Proposed Nigeria’s N1quadrillion Economy

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said that Nigeria can achieve a N1 quadrillion economy within 10 and 15 years.

Ekiti 2026: PDP Leaders Caution Against Alleged Illegal Moves To Upturn Guber Primary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has vowed to vehemently reject any attempt to scuttle the outcome of the governorship primary that produced Dr Wole Oluyede as the flag bearer of the party for the gubernatorial election slated for June next year in the state.

Anambra Poll: Lagos APC Lauds Tinubu Neutrality

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for defending Nigeria’s democracy by encouraging transparency in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election.

ADC Asks A’Court To Stay Proceedings In Kachukwu’s Case

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has asked the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings in the suit against it by its former presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu, challenging the party’s leadership.

Reps Seek End To Analogue Governance, Push Digital Economy Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will redefine how government works and how citizens access services, creating a smarter, more transparent Nigeria built on technology and accountability.

Abia PDP Chieftains Insist That Wabara Remains BoT Chairman

A former secretary to the Abia State Government and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eme Okoro, has insisted that former Senate President Senator Adolphus Wabara remains the authentic BoT chairman of the party.

2026 Budget: Oborevwori Moves To Rebrand Delta Media Outfits – Aniagwu

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has announced that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is set to embark on a comprehensive rebranding and total overhaul of its three state-owned media organisations.

Tinubu Meets Regional Minister, NDDC MD, Others On Insecurity, Projects

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, and the leadership of seven development commissions at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where plans were announced to deepen collaboration with the state governments to tackle insecurity and improve critical infrastructure, including roads across the country’s geo-political zones.

FG To Launch Two New Investment Funds For Nigerian Startups

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme has announced plans to launch two additional funds for the technology and creative sectors in 2026, targeting investments in Nigerian start-ups across the country.

Minister Lauds Aiyedatiwa For Creating Friendly Business Environment

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo has commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State for ensuring adequate security and creating an enabling environment that continues to attract investors to the state.

