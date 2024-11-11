Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 11

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, November 11, 2024.

2025 Fiscal Year: Tinubu May Present Appropriation Bill In December

There are indications that President Bola Tinubu may present the 2025 appropriation bill to the National Assembly in the first week of December, as the templates to the fiscal document are not well laid yet, ten days into November 2024.

This is as the Senate Committee on Finance, posited…Read more

Presidency Fires Back At Atiku’s Post-Election Criticisms

Following former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s comment on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the State House issued a sharp rebuke, criticizing his continuous downgrading of President Tinubu’s Government.

Criticising the comment made by the presidential candidate…Read more

FCT Protest: We’ll Go Ahead With Demolition – Wike

Following the protest that rocked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the weekend, the Minister, Nyesom Wike has said his administration will continue the demolition of shanties in the city and no amount of protest can stop them.

Wike made this known while visiting the Ruga community…Read more

Minimum Wage: NLC To Embark On Strike Dec 1 In Defaulting States

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on strike in states yet to implement the new minimum wage by December 1, 2024.

The decision was contained in a communique signed by President…Read more

Acting COAS Embarks On Maiden Tour To Tangaza, Illela In Sokoto

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS),1 Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede on Sunday embarked on an operational tour to Sokoto State in the 8 Division Area of Responsibility.

The Acting COAS on arriving Sokoto in the early hours…Read more

Accountants In Nigeria Contributes To Economy, Governance & Sustainability – ICAN Chairman

The Chairman Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Plateau State Chapter, Mr Tile Terhemba has said accountants in Nigeria have contributed to the growth of Nigerian economy, good governance and sustainability.

New Telegraph report that Professional Accountants…Read more

Bode George Urges Sanwo-Olu To Stop Harassment, Extortion Of Lagos Traders

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the escalating harassment, extortion and physical abuse of traders by state officials and security agents.

In an open letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Bode George…Read more

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Halt Executive Gifts To Judges

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to prevent the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Nigeria’s 36 state governors from giving gifts such as cars and houses to judges.

In an open letter dated November 9, 2024, signed by Deputy Director…Read more

Obaseki Flees Nigeria Days Before Governor-Elect’s Inauguration

In a surprising turn of events, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reportedly fled Nigeria 48-hours before the swearing-in of the Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

This claim was made in a statement released on Sunday…Read more

LG Poll: Opposition Parties On Holiday, APC Remains Party To Beat – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said based on the performance of his administration in the last five years, opposition parties are clearly unpopular and invisible in the forthcoming Local Government election.

The Governor added that the quality of candidates…Read more

Group Urges Tinubu To Reduce Energy Cost, Eliminate Hardship, Hunger

A support group of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Nigeria Youth For Atiku (NYFA), has urged President Bola Tinubu to take steps towards reducing cost of energy and interest rate to de-escalate hardship and hunger crisis in Nigeria

The NYFA’s President, Professor (Mrs) Gold Emmanuel…Read more

Trump Yet To Sign Ethics Agreement For Presidential Transition

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump is yet to submit a series of transition agreement with Joe Biden’s administration.

According to a report, the winner of the just concluded…Read more

Ondo 2024: Why We’re Supporting Aiyedatiwa – Monarch

A former Chairman of Ondo State Council of Oba and Olubaka of Oka, Oba Adebori Adeleye has attributed the payment of five per cent Local Government funds to monarchs as one of the reasons for the support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election…Read more

I’ve Cleared N90bn Of Abia’s Debt, Built Roads, Hospitals Without Borrowing – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has revealed that he has been able to pay N90 billon out of N191.2 billon debt he inherited from May 29, 2023.

The Governor declared during a chat with journalists…Read more

Jonathan Congratulates Trump On Re-Election

In a notable gesture of diplomacy, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Sunday extended warm congratulations to Donald Trump following his election as the 47th President of the United States (US).

Jonathan shared the congratulatory message on his official…Read more

