Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, November 10, 2023.

Lagos Govt Begins Headcount For Primary School Pupils

The Lagos State Government will soon commence a statewide census for public primary school pupils.

The exercise which is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 13 and ends on Thursday, November 16….Read more

Insecurity Badly Handled By Previous Governments – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday, lamented that previous administrations did not properly address the problem of insecurity bedeviling the country.

Matawalle made the lamentation when he appeared with the substantive Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, before the Senate Committee on Defence…Read more

Reps Summon FIRS, Immigration Others Over Failure To Render Accounts

The House of Representatives has invited the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian Immigration Service (NiMet), Niger State Command, Investment and Securities Tribunal and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to appear before it on Tuesday next week to answer queries issued against them by the Auditor General for the Federation.

Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Bamidele Salam…Read more

CSO To EFCC: Obey Court Order On Emefiele’s Release

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Nigerian Patriotic Forum (NPF), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in compliance with an order of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

It would be recalled that Justice Olukayode Adeniyi had granted Emefiele bail about four months after arrest, and detention…Read more

FG, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU On Energy, Others

The Federal Government and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a robust framework for collaboration between the two countries in the oil and gas sector.

The Minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri…Read more

Wike Intensifies Looby For Pending FCT Bills At NASS

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Minister, Nyesom Wike has intensified the lobby for the passage into law, a series of FCT bills pending at the National Assembly.

Recall that the FCT, though “like a state ” does not have a state legislative Assembly…Read more

Kogi Guber: Atiku Begs INEC To Conduct Credible Poll

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to redeem itself by ensuring a peaceful and credible election in the Saturday off-circle gubernatorial election.

Atiku made this plea on Thursday, November 9 in Lokoja, during the PDP governorship grand finale campaign…Read more

NUC Approves Eight More Programmes For Confluence Varsity Of Science, Technology

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has formally approved the establishment of eight Science and Technology Education programmes at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in Logo State.

Registrar of the institution, Ms. Olufunke Hudson in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, listed the new undergraduate programmes to include; Biology Education…Read more

Russia/Ukraine Crisis Affecting Nigeria’s Crude Oil Sales – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has attributed the drop in demand and sales of Nigeria’s crude oil in the international oil market to the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine.

NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, quoted the Executive Director, Crude & Condensate, NNPC Trading Limited…Read more

Borrowing Cannot Be Totally Avoided, Says Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akoabio, on Thursday, posited that in view of the current economic realities in Nigeria, the country could not totally avoid borrowing to fund her numerous development projects.

Akpabio stated this at an interactive session of the Senate Committee on Finance with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs)…Read more

Supplementary Budget Bold, Pragmatic Response To Economic Challenges – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday said the supplementary budget, which was signed into law on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu, is a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges facing the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in reaction to a statement by Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi…Read more

MTEF/FSP: Sack Head Of MDAs Who Fail To Honour NASS Summons Akpabio To Tinubu

Following the writ of summon sent to some Heads of government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency sack any federal government officials who fail to honour the invitations of the National Assembly committees.

The Upper Chamber of the 9th National Assembly made the call on Thursday, November 9…Read more

Nigerians Groan As Tinubu Signs Controversial Yacht, SUVs Bills

Amid the growing economic disparity, Nigerians have continued to groan for survival as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a supplementary budget earmarking millions of dollars for a presidential yacht and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for his wife and top government officials.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu on Wednesday…Read more

BREAKING: Protesting NLC, TUC Members Block Abuja Airport

Organised Labour under the aegis of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have blocked the entrance to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in protest to the attack meted on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State last week.

New Telegraph reports that the members of the NLC and TUC converged at the airport around 8:58 A.M on Thursday, November 8…Read more