Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 10

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, November 10th, 2025.

#AnambraDecides2025: Soludo Returns With Landslide Victory

Following the Saturday, November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the poll.

Sunday Telegraph reports

Anambra Guber: Moghalu Rejects Results, Faults INEC Over Missing LP Logo

Chief Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the just-concluded Anambra State election, has rejected the outcome, describing the poll as a sham marred by irregularities, poor logistics, and systemic lapses.

Speaking to journalists at

G20: No US Officials Will Attend Summit In S’Africa – Trump

On Sunday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, said no American officials would attend the G20 summit in South Africa, reviving debunked claims of white Afrikaners being systematically “Killed and slaughtered” in the country.

Recall that President Trump

Oborevwori’s Defection Brought Greater Attention To Delta – Aniagwu

Charles Aniagwu, a Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, has revealed why Governor Sheriff Oborevwori defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aniagwu, who spoke on

UK Issues Travel Advisory On Nigeria, Warns Citizens To Avoid 16 States

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a fresh travel advisory warning British citizens against travelling to 16 Nigerian states due to rising insecurity.

The advisory, published on

Ekiti 2026: Oluyede Clinches PDP Gov’ship Ticket

Dr Wole Oluyede, a renowned physician and businessman, has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2026 election in Ekiti State.

The New Telegraph reports

Anambra Guber: ADC Condemns ‘Cash-And-Carry’ Democracy

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Anambra governorship election, describing it as heavily monetized and undermining democratic principles.

In a statement by its

Soludo Salutes Anambra Electorate, Praises Tinubu For Upholding Democracy

Governor Charles Soludo has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Anambra electorate for reelecting him for a second term, describing them as true democrats who have made a clear statement of support.

He also commended President

Kalu Urges S’East To Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the South East region to embrace and support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and education.

Kalu made the appeal during

Gov Otu Hails Return Of Tinapa, Says It Marks Economic Rebirth

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has described the formal return of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort to the state government as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians,” calling it a new dawn for the state’s economy.

Speaking at the handover

Orji Kalu Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election As Anambra Gov

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has warmly congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his re-election as Governor.

This is as he said Soludo's

Anambra Gov’ship Election In Line With Int’l Standards – UN Observer

Following the conclusion of the Anambra State governorship election, an election observer under the United Nations (UN), Jim Oko has described the poll as being “In line with international best practices.”

Oko, who is equally the National

NGF Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo (CON) on his victory at the Saturday gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

In a statement issued on Sunday

APGA Salutes Tinubu Over Soludo’s Victory

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

The party also emphasized

Kebbi Govt Orders Probe Into Farmers-Herders Clashes In Arewa LG

The Kebbi State Government has directed security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the recent clashes between farmers and herders in some communities of Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Nasir Idris gave