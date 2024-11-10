Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 10

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Biden Sets To Meet Trump At White House

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden will on Wednesday, November 13, meet with the President-elect, Donald Trump at the White House.

Saturday Telegraph learnt according to the statement issued…Read more

Edo: Bickering As Obaseki Handover Power To Okpehbolo

Barely 48 hours to the change of baton of power in Edo State, there are indications of bickering in the camps of the incoming governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo and the out-going governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Saturday Telegraph reliably gathered that the road to transferring…Read more

WTO Announces Okonjo-Iweala Sole Candidate For DG Role

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Saturday confirmed that its Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the sole candidate for the second term position.

This was contained in a press statement from the organization…Read more

37% Of Employed Nigerians Earn Below N100,000 Monthly – Report

2024 Savings Report by PiggyVest has revealed that approximately 37 per cent of employed Nigerians are earning less than N100,000 per month.

The recent report marks a significant increase from 26 per cent recorded in 2023…Read more

NLNG Receives FIRS’ Most Compliant Taxpayer Award

NLNG has received the award of Most Compliant Taxpayer by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the 2024 FIRS Day, which took place during the Lagos International Trade Fair.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

Remi Tinubu Flags-Off Distribution Of 45,000 U-Lesson Tablets To Nine N’Delta States

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has flagged-off the distribution of 45,000 U-lesson tablets to nine Niger Delta states

This was to ensure that the country achieved Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals…Read more

Tinubu To Attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit In Saudi Arabia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

Read more The Summit will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024…

Gov AbdulRazaq Inaugurates KWSUED Governing Council Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the Governing Council of the Kwara State University of Education, ahead of the official take off of the institution. The 11-member Governing Council has Prof. Shuaib Oba…Read more Trump: Avoid Using State Instrument To Intimidate Opponent, Babalola Tells Politicians Nigerian elected political leaders should avoid using state instruments to oppress or intimidate their political opponents, a former governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Pastor Sunday Babalola has said. We According to him, this is one of the lessons to learn from…Read more Edo: Obaseki Dissolves Cabinet Five Days To Hand Over The outgoing Governor of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, dissolved his cabinet ahead of the November 12, 2024, swearing-in of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the new governor of the state. Saturday Telegraph reports that Obaseki dissolved the Exco…Read more Ondo 2024: Majority Leader Mobilises Support For Aiyedatiwa The Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, has mobilized support for the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Owo local government area of the state ahead of next week’s governorship election. Ogunmolasuyi represents the Owo constituency…Read more BREAKING: 25 Killed, Several Injured In Pakistan Railway Bomb Blast No fewer than 25 individuals have been confirmed dead after a bomb exploded at a railway station in Pakistan’s Balochistan province in Plateau State. In a viral video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the explosion happened…Read more Trump Assassination’s Claim Totally Unfounded – Iran Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday described the recent allegations by the United States (US) implicating Tehran in a plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump as “Totally unfounded”. In a statement issued by the Iran Ministry’s spokesperson…Read more Buratai Pays Tribute To Late COAS, Lagbaja Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has paid tribute to the late COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja. General Buratai extended his condolences to President Bola Tinubu…Read more Sani Musa Lauds Tinubu Subsidy Removal, Says Best Thing To Happen To Nigeria The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the floating of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy. Speaking in an interview on Friday, Musa said the removal of subsidies…Read more

