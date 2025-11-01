Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 1

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, November 1st, 2025
PDP Convention: I’m Both Happy, Sad Over Court’s Judgment – Wike
Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed mixed feelings over the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) from recognising the outcome of the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention.
Court Judgement: We’re Going Ahead With Our Convention – PDP
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will go ahead with its November 15 National Convention, despite the Abuja High Court judgment.
Nnamdi Kanu Seeks Dismissal Of All Charges
The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a fresh motion before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the dismissal of all charges against him and his immediate release.
15% Import Duty: Be Alert Against Monopoly, PETROAN Urges NMDPRA
The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to be on red alert against monopoly, over the 15% import duty on imported petroleum products approved by President Bola Tinubu.
Fuel Tax’ll Deepen Nigeria’s Economic Hardship – ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel approved by President Bola Tinubu will further deepen the economic hardship of Nigerians who are already burdened by the astronomically high cost of living.
I Bow Out With A Clear Conscience, Says General Musa
The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.), on Friday said he was leaving office “With a clear conscience,” having given his best to the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) and the fight against insecurity.
ECOWAS@50: We Must Reform To Tackle Poverty, Insecurity In W’Africa – Fayemi
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has advocated for urgent reform of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in order to effectively tackle the challenges of poverty, inequality, bad governance, and insecurity in West Africa.
My Appointment As CAS, A Privilege, Solemn Responsibility – Marshal Aneke
The new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has said his appointment by President Bola Tinubu was a privilege and a solemn responsibility to serve the nation.
2027 : Edo APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term, Receives Defectors
Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term in office.
Nigeria To Access $3bn Annually As Tinubu Sets Agenda For Participation In COP 30
Ahead of the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil, President Bola Tinubu has approved the adoption of a National Carbon Market Framework and the operationalisation of the Climate Change Fund.
Falana Faults Tinubu’s Reversal Of Pardon List
Following the reversal of the presidential pardon by President Bola Tinubu, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has described the exercise as embarrassing and poorly handled.
Osun 2026: APC, PDP Throw Jabs Over Adeleke’s Screening, Performance Record
Political hostilities have returned to Osun State as two major political parties are throwing jabs at each other ahead of the August 8, 2026, gubernatorial election.
APGA Uncovers APC Plots To Present Fake Members
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State on Thursday said it has uncovered a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC ) to use fake members of its party who are members of the APC to claim that APGA members defected to APC.
Adebayo Faults Tinubu’s 15% Import Duty On Petrol
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on Thursday slammed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a 15 per cent import duty on refined petroleum products.
Aiyedatiwa Presents New SUVs To Traditional Rulers In Ondo
On Thursday, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, presented brand-new Toyota SUVs to traditional rulers across the state, describing the gesture as an effort to protect and advance the welfare of traditional institutions.
