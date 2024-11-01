Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 1

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, November 1, 2024

NEC Demands Decentralization Of Electricity To End Grid Collapse

The National Economic Council (NEV) has announced that it would adopt measures to speed up the decentralization of the national grid, with a view to putting an end to incessant collapse that has plunged some states in the North into total darkness.

This was disclosed by the Vive President, Kashim Shettima…Read more

Reps To Audit N121.67bn FG Loans, Debts Since 1999

The House of Representatives on Thursday directed its Committee on Aids, Loans, and Debt Management to carry out a comprehensive audit of all loans obtained by the federal and state governments since May 1999, which stood at N121.67 trillion.

The directive was consequent upon the adoption of a motion…Read more

We Can’t Be Held Responsible For N40bn Payment, Dangote Tells IPMAN

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Thursday said it could not be held responsible for any payments made to other entities.

The National President of the Independent Petroleum…Read more

Let’s Translate Our Friendships Into Economic Gains For Citizens, Tinubu Tells French, Chinese, Danish Ambassadors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the cordial relations enjoyed between Nigeria, the Republic of France, the People’s Republic of China, and the Kingdom of Denmark over many years should translate into mutual economic benefits for citizens, particularly in key areas of education, health and infrastructure.

The President gave this assurance of expanding economic diplomacy…Read more

FG Gains N700bn Monthly From Crude Sale In Naira, Subsidy Removal – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has disclosed that beginning from October, the Federal Government would be making about N700 billion monthly as gains accruing from the sale of crude in Naira and the subsidy removal policies.…Read more

New Ministers: Tinubu Committed To Economic Revitalization – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the qualities of the newly appointed Ministers by President Bola Tinubu were an indication of his commitment to addressing the pressing needs and economic revitalization of the country.

The seven new appointees, screened and confirmed…Read more

Senate Reconstitutes Ad-Hoc Committee To Probe Economic Sabotage In Petroleum Industry

The Senate, on Thursday, reconstituted its Ad- hoc Committee to investigate alleged economic sabotage in the nation’s petroleum industry, contrary to reports that some stakeholders were working to stop the oil probe.

The Senate also communicated the decision to reconstitute…Read more

Tinubu Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassador Designates

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 31, officially received Letters of Credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of three nations.

President Tinubu received these letters from the Republic of France…Read more

Ondo Guber: Parties To Sign Peace Accord Nov 8 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 8 for the signing of peace accord by political parties and candidates participating in the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

The peace accord as usual, will be supervised by General Abdulsalami Abubakar…Read more

FG: 25m Nigerians Received ₦25,000 Conditional Cash Transfer

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has said 25 million Nigerians have so far received the ₦25,000 conditional cash transfer.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

NEC Urges Tinubu To Withdraw Tax Reform Bills

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the Tax Reforms Bills from the National Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu…Read more

Wabara Reacts To Court Order Halting Rivers’ Allocation

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed disappointment over the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which ordered the seizure of statutory allocations to Rivers State Government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik…Read more

Govs To Partner Afriximbank On First Class Health Facility

Nigerian Governors have pledged support to the Afriximbank for the establishment the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a first class in the country.

The state Chief Executives who received presentation…Read more

DSS, Police To Profile All Commercial Vehicles In Abuja — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, disclosed that from January 2025, all commercial buses in the nation’s capital will be profiled by the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS).

Wike made this known at the FCT Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment…Read more

Presidency Reacts To Tnubu’s Proposed Tax Reform Bills

The Presidency has clarified that the proposed tax reform bills endorsed by President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are not designed to target any specific region.

The clarification was made by the Special Assistant to the President…Read more

