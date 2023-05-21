Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, May 21, 2023.

Obi Lines Up 50 Witnesses, Demands 7 Weeks To Present Case Against Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has told the Presidential Election Petition Court that he would be presenting 50 witnesses to testify against the electoral victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He, however, pleaded with the tribunal to give him seven weeks to present the case against Tinubu. Read more

REVEALED: Ganduje Govt Allegedly Siphons N100bn LG Funds – NNPP Transition C’ttee

The Transition Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has revealed how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly diverted over N100 Billions Local Government Funds to his personal accounts.

The committee made the revelation on Saturday during a Town Hall meeting on Strengthening Investigative Data-Driven Journalism in the Fight Against Corruption in Local Languages in Nigeria. Read more

Ganduje Reacts To Leaked Audio Clip, Says Mischievous, Exaggerated Publicity

The Kano State government has described as a mischievous attempt by social media and online publications to lift a story from a purported phone conversation’ between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ibrahim Kabiru Masari which involves his political relationship with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement issued on Saturday, stated that the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators. Read more

10th Assembly: G7, Greater Minority Agree On Consensus For Speaker, Deputy

The Greater Minority Group of the 10th National Assembly comprising members-elect from opposition parties and the aggrieved seven APC speakership aspirants have agreed to present consensus candidates for speaker and deputy speaker.

This was contained in a statement issued by a member of the G7, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi on Saturday. Read more

Kogi APC Suspends Entire Excos In Igalamela/Odolu LGA For Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has suspended the entire executive officers of all the wards in the Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspended executive members were also accused of financial inducement to weaken the party in the state. Read more

Ganduje Breaks Silence Over Tinubu Meeting With Kwankwaso

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has reacted to the news making the rounds that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu met with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso in Paris, France.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported how Tinubu and Kwankwaso met for four hours in France, discussing a wide range of issues, including the possibility of the NNPP Presidential Candidate joining the incoming cabinet. Read more

Again, Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu Till Monday

Again, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has adjourned further pre-hearing in the petition files by the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu till Monday, May 22.

The Tribunal adjourned at the instance of the parties to enable them to consult on the provision of Section 50 of the Electoral Act. Read more

Atiku To Call 100 Witnesses To Testify Against Tinubu’s Election

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja that he would be calling not more than 100 witnesses to testify against the election victory of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Counsel to Atiku, Chief Chris Uche SAN dropped this hint on Saturday while presenting the proposed agreed outline by parties in the proceedings to the tribunal. Read more

Reps-Elect, Agbese Faults Buhari’s Last-Minute Appointments

A House of Representatives member-elect, Chief Philip Agbese on Saturday condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s last-minute appointments.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart however called on the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to probe the flawed processes. Read more

‘$800m World Bank Loan Facility Trap For Nigeria’

Suraju stated: “This goes to confirm the loan and indebtedness was all along World Bank idea and agenda and not that of a government that is with less than a month in office. “As CSOs, we have no other duty than to condemn the loan, World Bank and the FG on this corruption perfection strategy of loan and poverty elongation tagged alleviation.” Read more

NYSC DG Lied About Mbah’s Certificate – PDP

The Enugu State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the claim by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, that he told the Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, that his discharge certificate was not issued by the NYSC.

The party, however, said his claim was in sync with the agency’s conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts, which necessitated Mbah’s N20 Billion lawsuit against it. Read more

Gbajabiamila, Abass, Members -Elect To Visit APC Secretariat

Barring any last-minute change of decision, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the 10th Speaker nominee, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, and the House Members-elect supporting the Speaker nominee would on Tuesday storm the national Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to seek more support.

A member-elect, who is supporting Hon. Abass for Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, revealed this to Sunday Telegraph. According to him, the campaign office of Abass was already compiling names of Members-elect on a state-by-state basis, who are in support of Hon. Abass’s candidature. Read more

AMVCA: Movie Stars Gather As Show Kicks Off With Black Carpet (VIDEOS)

All is set for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) event to kick start at about 7 p.m. tonight at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award, which is one of the biggest entertainment events in Africa aims to be a star-studded gathering that every prolific and up-and-coming actor/actress looks forward to. Read more

Speakership: Betara Sets To Clinch Victory, Says Opposition Lawmaker

parliamentary politics have predicted a total and comprehensive victory for the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon Mukhtari Aliyu Betara, one of the front runners in the speakership race of the 10th National Assembly.

Feelers among a vast majority of the members-elect showed that Betara stands a great chance of emerging as the Speaker of the House of Representatives considering the massive support and goodwill he currently commands from both the newly elected and ranking members of the Green Chamber Read more

Sign Energy Commission Amendment Bill Before Handover PENGASSAN Tells Buhari

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill 2022 before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29.

In a press release jointly endorsed by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the association said the appeal was sequel to the negligence of the Bill which was transmitted to the Office of the President since November 28, 2022 Read more