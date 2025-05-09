Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 9

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, May 9, 2025

Trump Congratulates Pope Leo XIV

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, who was elected the 267th pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

In a post on his social media website Truth Social

Tinubu Congratulates Leo XIV On Election As Bishop Of Rome

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The President congratulated the Conclave for electing

Senate Passes All Tax Reform Bills

The Senate on Thursday passed the remaining two tax reform bills—the Nigeria Tax Bill 2025 (SB.586) and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill 2025 (SB.583)—completing the legislative process on all four executive tax reform proposals submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate had earlier, on Wednesday, passed the Nigeria

Akpabio To Obi: Fix LP Crisis Before Addressing Nat’l Issues

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, lashed out at the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, urging him to resolve the crisis within his party before addressing national matters.

Akpabio issued the challenge in response to Obi's tribute

Cardinal Robert Prevost Becomes 1st American Pope

Following the white smoke billowed above the Sistine Chapel, signaling that cardinals had selected a new pontiff. The Vatican on Thursday revealed the new Pope as Robert Prevost of the United States (US), the first American pontiff in history.

New Telegraph reports that he will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Anambra Traditional Rulers Confer Chieftaincy Title On Tinubu

Anambra State Traditional rulers on Thursday conferred a chieftaincy title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra on President Bola Tinubu

New Telegraph reports that the Traditional rulers led

Anambra Visit: Tinubu Hails Soludo’s Good Governance

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, arrived on a working visit to Anambra State to unveil various projects by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Among the projects to be commissioned by the President

DMO Confirms Nigeria’s Full Repayment Of $3.4b IMF Debt

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed that Nigeria has fully repaid the $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DMO Director General, Patience Oniha, disclosed

Tinubu Arrives Anambra For First Official Visit

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, for his first official visit to the state.his first official visit to the state.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the Chinua Achebe

Black Smoke Again: Vatican Conclave Yet To Elect New Pope

For the second day in a row, black smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, indicating that the College of Cardinals has not yet reached a consensus on the selection of a new pope.

The black smoke, steeped in centuries-old Vatican

