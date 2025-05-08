Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 8

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, May 8, 2025

Adeboye Visits Jos, Declares End To Bloodshed In Plateau

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has sympathized with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent violent attacks, prophetically declaring an end to the bloodshed in the State.

Adeboye made the declaration during a courtesy…Read more

Senate Passes Two Tax Reform Bills

The Senate on Wednesday passed two out of four major tax reform bills four major tax reform bills, a significant milestone in the ongoing overhaul of the nation’s tax administration framework.

New Telegraph gathered that the two bills include…Read more

Sen Kawu Formally Defects From NNPP To APC, Cites Division

The Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sumaila Kawu, on Wednesday, formally defected from the Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kawu formally communicated his decision to dump…Read more

Nigeria First Policy: Atiku Challenges Tinubu To Lead By Example

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to embody the newly announced “Nigeria First” policy by personally adopting practices that support local industries and public institutions.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication…Read more

Labour Party Suspends Otti, Nwokocha, Kingibe, Others

The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday announced the indefinite suspension of Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Senators Darlington Nwokocha and Ireti Kingibe, Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Oga, and Seyi Sowumi over alleged anti-party activities.

New Telegraph gathered that the party’s National Executive Council…Read more

Cardinals Begin Conclave To Elect New Pope With Oath

The Catholic Cardinals on Wednesday are taking an oath inside the Sistine Chapel, following the instructions of Pope John Paul II, in a document governing papal conclaves that he issued in 1996.

New Telegraph reports that the most senior cardinal…Read more

Court Admits Key Evidence Linking Nnamdi Kanu To Terrorism

The trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, continues on Wednesday before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the prosecution, tendering key exhibits linking the defendant to acts of terrorism.

New Telegraph gathered that leading the evidence…Read more

Cardinals Hold Last Mass Before Conclave To Elect New Pope

Cardinals from five continents held a final mass in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Wednesday before sealing themselves away to elect a new pope to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

A total of 133 cardinal electors are expected to take part in the conclave, the voting…Read more

Osun Youths Give Adeleke 7-Day Ultimatum Over Housing Exploitation

Youths in Osun State, under the aegis of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the State government, demanding urgent intervention in the worsening housing crisis and rampant exploitation by landlords and estate agents.

Speaking during a press briefing in Osogbo on Monday…Read more

Oborevwori Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Abuja

Following the defection of Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the governor at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the governor arrived…Read more

Share