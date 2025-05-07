Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 7

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Ndume Lauds Tinubu’s Sanction On Importation Of Foreign Goods

Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South, on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu over the recent embargo on the importation of foreign goods.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the presidential…Read more

Your Political Future Is Bright, Abbas Tells Kalu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has described Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu as a rising star in Nigeria’s political landscape, predicting greater heights for him in the future.

Abbas made the remarks on Tuesday when he led members…Read more

Atiku: Tinubu Camp In Panic Over 2027 Opposition Alliance

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that the broad-based coalition he is championing with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections is causing panic within President Bola Tinubu’s camp and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released by his media office, Atiku…Read more

Senate Sets Up Panel To Oversee Rivers Emergency Rule

The Senate on Tuesday constituted a 15-member Ad-hoc Committee to oversee the implementation of the emergency rule in Rivers State, following the suspension of democratic governance in the State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Announcing the committee’s formation, President…Read more

Obi Urges Govt To Redirect Focus On Poverty Alleviation, Health

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Tuesday called on all levels of government in Nigeria to urgently redirect national focus toward critical areas of development, particularly health, education, and poverty alleviation.

Obi, who made the call in a statement issued on his official X…Read more

Delta Speaker, 21 Others Defect To APC

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, along with 21 other lawmakers originally elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant political shift in the State.

With the defection, the Delta Assembly has effectively…Read more

Tinubu Lauds Babarinsa For Promoting Nation-Building At 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated veteran journalist and former Executive Director of Tell Magazine, Oludare Babarinsa, on his 70th birthday, applauding his lifelong commitment to journalism and national development.

In a statement marking the milestone, Tinubu praised…Read more

Six Reps Members Join APC, Two Others Move To PDP

The wave of defections in the House of Representatives continued on Tuesday as six lawmakers from Delta State formally announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection follows the recent collapse of the PDP…Read more

Tinubu To Hold Town Hall Meeting In Anambra

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to hold a crucial Town Hall Meeting with key stakeholders in Anambra State on Thursday as part of his official working visit to the State.

The highly anticipated event will bring together…Read more

