Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 5

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, May 5, 2025

Osun 2026: Adeleke’s Appointee Resigns

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Mercy Ayodele, a board member of the Obokun Local Government Education Authority and an appointee of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has resigned from her position.

In a formal resignation letter addressed to the Chairperson…Read more

INEC Distances Self From Report On Voters Registration Date

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has dismissed new reports that it fixed a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Debunking the purported report, the Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Peter Obi Urges Lawful Conduct In VeryDarkMan Saga

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), describing the incident as a troubling reflection of Nigeria’s growing disregard for due process and civil liberties.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his official X handle…Read more

Flight Cancellation: Airline Passengers To Refund Within 14 Days – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reiterated that airline passengers are entitled to ticket refunds within 14 days of flight cancellation, in accordance with its consumer protection regulations.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection…Read more

Rivers Women Refute Wike’s Allegations Of Disrespecting Remi Tinubu

The Rivers Professional Women League (RPWL) has firmly debunked the allegation made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that their conduct at the presidential empowerment event in the state was disrespectful to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that a group…Read more

Russian Drone Ignite Fires, Damage Homes In Kyiv – Ukrainian Military

On Sunday, Ukrainian military officials said overnight Russian drone attacks on its capital, Kyiv, triggered fires and damaged multiple residential buildings across the city.

According to the head of Kyiv’s military administration…Read more

Ex-NNPCL Boss, Kyari Dismisses EFCC Arrest

The immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has debunked rumours alleging that he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Dismissing the purported reports in a statement issued…Read more

Catholic Bishops Reacts To Trump’s AI Image Dressed As Pope

The New York State Catholic Conference has heavily criticised the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, for sharing seemingly AI-generated images of himself dressed as the Pope.

Sunday Telegraph reports that on Saturday, May 3, President Trump…Read more

Shettima Attends Gabon President Nguema’s Inauguration

In a significant show of solidarity with Africa’s democratic progress, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, joined world leaders and thousands of Gabonese citizens in Libreville for the official inauguration of President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Nguema was sworn in at a grand ceremony held at the Stade…Read more

Cardinals Hold Meeting Ahead Of New Pope Election

The cardinals of the Catholic Church on Saturday, May 3, hold their ninth in a series of near-daily meetings at the Vatican ahead of the election of a new pope.

Saturday Telegraph reports that on Wednesday, May 7…Read more

Share