Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 4

Share

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, May 4, 2025

Cardinals Hold Meeting Ahead Of New Pope Election

The cardinals of the Catholic Church on Saturday, May 3, hold their ninth in a series of near-daily meetings at the Vatican ahead of the election of a new pope.

Saturday Telegraph reports that on Wednesday, May 7…Read more

Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Others Bid Farewell To Pa Adebanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, were among political gladiators who bade farewell to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu…Read more

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Buhari During Katsina State Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid a glowing tribute to his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, during a state dinner held in his honour in Katsina State.

This was as the President commended the people of Katsina State…Read more

Tinubu Vows Tech-Driven Fight Against Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reclaiming ungoverned territories particularly forests in the North West and other parts of the country through the deployment of advanced surveillance systems and modern technology to tackle insecurity.

In a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser…Read more

Address Sexual Harassment Allegations, Ex-Minister Urges Akpabio

Mohammed Abdullahi, former Minister of Environment, on Saturday called on the President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio,to respond directly to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and others.

Abdullahi who made this call in reaction to a recent public…Read more

Be Bold To Tell Tinubu What You Really Want, Wike Replies Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to be courageous enough to communicate his demands to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rather than engaging in actions that contradict calls for peace.

Wike, a two-term Governor of the oil-rich state, made…Read more

Electoral System In Nigeria Not Reformable – Sowore

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has declared that electoral reform in Nigeria is unworkable, asserting that members of the National Assembly lack genuine interest in overhauling the process.

Speaking during an interview on “Frontline,” a current…Read more

Nigeria Economy Worse Than Buhari Left It – Tinubu’s Ex-Aide

The former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that the Nigerian economy is worse under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu than during his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Baba-Ahmed who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today…Read more

Defections To APC Driven By Political Survival – LP Lawmaker

The Labour Party (LP) caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, has said the recent wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by some chieftains of prominent political parties is largely driven by political survival rather than ideology or conviction.

Ogene, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency…Read more

Fubara Returns To Rivers After Two-Week Vacation

After over two weeks on vacation overseas, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, May 2nd returned to the oil-rich state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Governor Fubara…Read more

Air Peace Reacts To NCAA Warning Over Flight Disruption

Air Peace has reacted to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s warning over constant flight disruption, saying the airline operates in accordance with its available aircraft and operates more routes than its available aircraft…Read more

Israeli Military Intercepts Missile From Yemen

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, as the United States (US) ramps up its military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi group amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Confirming the development, the IDF said the air raid…Read more

Anambra: Soludo Funding APC Candidate To Weaken Party – Ozigbo

Ahead of the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants, Valentine Ozigbo, has accused Governor Chukwuma Soludo of funding the APC’s candidate, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, in a bid to weaken the party’s prospects…Read more

Share