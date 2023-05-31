Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

BREAKING: Court Sentences Ramon Adedoyin, Two Staff To Death By Hanging

The Osun State High Court has sentenced the founder of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adedoyin to death by hanging over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University.

Justice Adepele Ojo while delivering his judgement on the case also sentenced two staff of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde to death by hanging. Read more

Tinubu Backtracks On Subsidy Removal

Twenty hours after announcing the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, President Bola Tinubu clarified that the decision was not only that of his predecessor but would not take effect immediately.

In a post on his official Twitter handle – @NgrPresGCFR, Tinubu said he was merely communicating the status quo, considering that the previous administration’s budget for fuel subsidy was planned and approved to last for only the first half of the year. Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Resumes Official Duties At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu has officially resumed office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

President Tinubu on Tuesday assumed the position of leadership of the country at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja. Read more

Buhari Not Tinubu Who Remove Fuel Subsidy – Ashiru To Nigerians

Senator Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South), on Tuesday, clarified that it was the immediate past President Muhammdu Buhari that removed the fuel subsidy and not the just inaugurated President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ashiru made the clarification in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the insinuation that the new President removed subsidy on Petroleum. Read more

Senate Presidency: I Won’t Step Down For Anybody – Kalu Insists

As the tussle for the 10th Senate Presidency intensifies, one of the contenders and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzo Kalu, on Tuesday in Abuja, insisted that he would not step down for any contestant for the apex legislative office.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the National Assembly Complex on whether or not he would step down for the preferred candidates of the ruling party, also revealed that he and Abdulazeez Yari had formed an alliance. Read more

Group Urges Aspirants To Shelve Ambition, Support Abbas, Akpabio

A group, Progressive Mandate Alliance (PMA) has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver and transform the country for the better.

The PMA also appealed to other aspirants for Senate President and Speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly to shelve their ambition and support the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Senator Godswill Akpabio. Read more

JUST IN: Twitter Removes Tinubu’s Verification Tag

The popular microblogging site, Twitter on Tuesday removed the verification tag of the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu barely 24 hours after his inauguration

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the verification tag of the immediate past Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was removed. Read more

Reps Back Tinubu On Subsidy Removal

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tonubu to remove the petroleum subsidy in Nigeria.

The house saluted his courage and boldness to serve Nigeria with honesty and integrity. Read more

Naira Redesign: We’ve No Plan To Protest Against Emefiele, CBN – CSOs

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups has denied any plan to protest against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or its governor, Godwin Emefiele over the naira redesign policy.

Olakunle Oladimeji who was sworn in as the new President of the coalition, at a press conference on Tuesday. Read more

Convention: Four Battle For APGA National Chairmanship Position

The Anambra State capital, Akwa is alive as four candidates jostle for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) this Wednesday at the National Convention of the party.

However, there is growing confusion over the number of aspirants that have so far obtained forms for Expression of Interest as a close source said some aspirants are yet to be issued with those forms. Read more

NMDPRA Assures Nigerians Not To Panic Over Subsidy Removal

Following the announcement made by President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural speech on Monday, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has cautioned against the current panic over the planned removal of the petrol subsidy in Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the panic started after President Tinubu’s inaugural address, stating. Read more

Vanguard Newspaper Backs South East For Senate Presidency

Vanguard Newspaper, a daily newspaper published by Vanguard Media has thrown its weight behind South East to produce the next Senate President.

In the editorial published on Tuesday. Read more

JUST-IN: Peter Mbah Freezes All Enugu State Govt Accounts

The newly inaugurated Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has directed that all bank accounts belonging to the state government be frozen with immediate effect until further notice.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia and made available to newsmen in Enugu. Read more

Tribunal Admits US Judgment On Alleged Tinubu’s $460,000 Forfeiture For Drug-Related Offences In Obi’s Petition

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday admitted in evidence a United States of America (USA) District Court judgment which reportedly indicted Bola Tinubu and ordered his forfeiture of $460,000 in drug-related offences.

The certified true copy of the judgment was tendered by a witness. Read more

Gagdi, Jaji Congratulate Tinubu, Shettima

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as they take over the reins of power.

In a congratulatory message, the member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Plateau State, Gagdi hailed Tinubu. Read more