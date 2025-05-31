Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 31

Share

Here is SaturdayTelegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, May 31, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has commended the former Enugu sate governor, Sen. Chimaroke Nnanani for his contributions to the nation’s democratic journey as he clocks 65.

Tinubu in a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…

INEC Sets Dates For Ekiti, Osun Gov’ship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) on Friday announced the dates for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The Ekiti state election will be held on Saturday, July 20…Read more

Benue: We Inherited Fragile Security Situation From Ortom-Alia

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State on Thursday disclosed that his administration inherited a fragile security situation from his predecessor, Samuel Ortom.

Alia made the disclosure during his speech at the celebration…Read more

FG Declares Free Tuition, Accommodation, Feeding In Technical Colleges

The Federal Government has declared that students enrolled in technical colleges across Nigeria will now benefit from free tuition, accommodation, feeding, and a monthly stipend of ₦22,500. This move is part of efforts to attract more young Nigerians to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education…Read more

Tinubu To Commission 11 Roads Project May 31

The Federal Ministry of Works on Friday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday, May 31, commission 11 completed road projects across Nigeria, including the first completed section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

According to a statement issued by the Minister of Works…Read more

Reps Vow To Probe Midnight WASSCE Exams

The House of Representatives has pledged to investigate the disturbing reports of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being conducted at midnight in parts of Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examination…Read more

Military Faults Amnesty Int’l Report, Highlights Counter-Terror Gains

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ)has dismissed a recent report by Amnesty International titled “Nigeria: Mounting death toll and looming humanitarian crisis amid unchecked attacks by armed groups”, describing it as a misrepresentation of the security situation in the country.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Director of Defence…Read more

Group Carpets Tinubu, NASS Over Composition Of SWDC Membership

A group, Justice & Equity Forum, has expressed displeasure with the composition of membership of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), saying that it doesn’t reflect the principle of federal character.

According to the group in a statement by its coordinator…Read more

Two Years In Office: Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment To Plateau’s Progress

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, alongside his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo marked their second year in office with a Thanksgiving Service held at the Polo Field, Jos, on Thursday, May 29.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving service, Governor Muftwang…Read more

Borno: Troops Kill Over 60 Terrorists In Gun Duel

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have neutralized sixty terrorists causing mayhem in the northern part of the country.

The Army Headquarters disclosed this in a statement…Read more

Ebonyi Ex-Speaker, Nwazunku Dumps PDP For APC

Former speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and immediate past member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Hon.Chukwuma Nwazunku, on Thursday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)….Read more

Defecting Govs, Lawmakers Should Vacate Seats, Yiaga Africa

Worried by the uncontrollable incidences of defections by Nigerian politicians, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, on Friday called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the Electoral Act amendment to end the ugly trend.

Itodo gave the charge while delivering his goodwill…Read more

APC, Only Viable Platform To Actualise My Guber Ambition, Says Ityoachimin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue state, Godwin Ityoachimin has reaffirmed his membership of the party, saying that it remains the only viable platform to actualise his political ambition

The former governorship aspirant on the platform…Read more

Tinubu’s Most Civil, Tolerant President Nigeria Has Ever Had – Oke

Oluwole Oke, Member Representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, has extended his warm congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his second year in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued and made available…Read more

Tinubu’s Administration Has Had Mixed Impact On Nigeria — Ubani

A Public Affairs Analyst, Francis Ubani, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has recorded both positive and negative impacts on Nigeria as it marks its second year in office.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday…Read more