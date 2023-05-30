Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

May 29: Tinubu’s Speech Shallow, Defective – LP

The Labour Party (LP)/has described as shallow and defective, the inaugural speech made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday after his swearing-in.

The opposition party in a statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said the inaugural speech exposed the policy incongruity of the administration. Read more

Faleke Reveals When Tinubu Would Name Cabinet Members

Barely 2 hours to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Faleke has revealed when the incoming President will unveil his cabinet members.

Falekeb who spoke in an interview with Channels TV at Eagle Square. Read more

Wase Congratulates Tinubu On Inauguration As 16th President

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, CON has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on their inauguration as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase expressed confidence. Read more

Queues, Petrol Panic Buying Return To Nigeria After Tinubu Announced Fuel Subsidy Removal

Long queues resurfaced in Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, and many other states of Nigeria following the announcement of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Investigations by New Telegraph across the country on Monday revealed. Read more

JUST-IN: Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

The publisher of African Independent Television (AIT), Chief (DR) Raymond Dokpesi is dead, New Telegraph reports.

The renowned business mogul and founder of Daar Communications passed on in the early hour of Monday, May 29 in Abuja after a brief illness. Read more

May 29 Inauguration: SERAP Calls On Tinubu To Declare His Assets

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the newly inaugurated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to begin his administration with transparency by publicly declaring his assets.

The group also urged him to prioritise the full & effective respect for human rights…Read more

JUST-IN: Twitter Removes Osinbajo’s Verification Tag

A popular microblogging site, Twitter on Monday removed the verification tag attached to the account of the former Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

New Telegraph reported that before the removal, the Twitter special verification tag is designed for officials of the government. Read more

Buhari Renames Airports After Awolowo, Idiagbon, Other Prominent Persons

The outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has signed and sealed the renaming of 15 airports after some prominent persons in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Aviation. Read more

BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria’s 16th President

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu was administered the oaths of office and allegiance by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola. Read more

REVEALED: How Raymond Dokpesi Died

Details of how the founder of African Independent Television (AIT) and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief (Dr) Raymond Dokpesi died have emerged.

According to the reports available to New Telegraph, Dokpesi fell on the edge of the treadmill which led to his untimely death on Monday, May 29, 2023. Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Takes Oath Of Office As 16th President Of Nigeria

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has taken the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the former Governor of Lagos state took the oath alongside his wife…..Read more

JUST-IN: Shettima Takes Oath Of Office

The Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima has taken the oath of office as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Shettima took the oath on Monday at Eagle Square in Abuja at about 10: 30 am. Read more

JUST-IN: Ganduje Left Behind N241.3bn Liability, N75.6bn Debt Profile

There was a mild drama as the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje was said to have left behind a mounting liabilities of N241.3 billion and a debt profile of N75.6 billion for the incoming administration.

This was as the incoming Governor of the state…Read more

Biden, Republicans Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement To Avert US Default

In order to avert the United States debt ceiling, President Joe Biden has reached an agreement with his Republican opponents in principle to lift the debt limit for two years.

New Telegraph gathered that President Biden and the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy…Read more

Subsidy Removal: We’re not Aware President Meet Critical Stakeholders –NLC

Following the declaration of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it was not aware of any meeting between the new administration and critical stakeholders, including organised labour, before taking such a decision.

Head of Information and Public Affairs of the Congress, Comrade Benson Upah who spoke to our correspondent yesterday…..Read more