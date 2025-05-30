Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 30

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, May 30, 2025

Tinubu Congratulates Ghazouani On Tah’s Emergence As AfDB President

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania on the election of Dr. Sidi Ould Tah as the ninth President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

Dr. Tah, a former Mauritanian Finance Minister and Director General…Read more

Reps Summon WAEC Boss Over Alleged Irregularities In Ongoing SSCE

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to appear before it on Friday, May 30, 2025, over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji, issued…Read more

Hard Work Is Pathway To Growth, Oluremi Tinubu Tells Youth

The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Oluremi Tinubu, has urged young people to remain hardworking and upright, emphasizing that these qualities are key to genuine growth in life.

She gave this charge on Thursday at the State House…Read more

Sidi Ould Tah Elected New AfDB President

Mauritania’s former economy minister Sidi Ould Tah was elected on Thursday to succeed Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina as president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and tackle the withdrawal of US financing from the institution.

Tah, who headed the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa…Read more

Appeal Court Upholds Monday Okpebholo As Edo Gov

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday upheld the election of the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo for being validly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph reports that the Appellate Court also…Read more

Atiku Slams Tinubu Over ‘Reckless’ Borrowing

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday condemned the decision of President Bola Tinubu to seek new external and domestic loans, describing the move as reckless and a threat to Nigeria’s economic future.

In a statement on his official X handle, the People’s…Read more

May 29: Renewed Hope Agenda Laying Foundation For Sustainable Future- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in his nationwide address to mark his second year in office said his reforms of the past two years in office are laying a sustainable foundation for a more prosperous future for Nigerians.

Tinubu, who was elected as President on May 29, 2023…Read more

NNPCL Disclaims Fake Financial Scheme

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has disowned a fake AI-generated video circulating on social media, which features a cloned voice of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari, promoting a fictitious poverty alleviation scheme…Read more

May 29: Tinubu Hasn’t Done Well In Addressing Hardship – Suswam

As President Bola Tinubu marks the second anniversary of his administration, Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue State, on Wednesday said that Tinubu has not done well in addressing the sufferings of Nigerians.

Speaking on the state of the nation during an interview…Read more

Tinubu Rejoices With Dara At 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. John Dara, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Dara, a pastor and Chairman of African Development…Read more

Share