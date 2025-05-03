Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 3

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, May 3, 2025

CBN Recorded N38.84bn Profit In 2024 –Audited Report

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recorded a profit after tax of N38.84 billion in 2024 compared with a loss of N1.16 trillion in the preceding year, its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31 2024, showed.

The financial statement, which was released on Friday…Read more

Coalition Promoters To Launch Party This Month

Saturday Telegraph has gathered exclusively that the promoters of the new political platform being worked out to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have firmed up arrangements to unveil the new party this month.

This is just as one of the major promoters of the initiative…Read more

Insecurity: Tinubu Pledges Advanced Equipment For Military

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to provide the military with advanced equipment and superior intelligence to combat insecurity in the country.

Tinubu made this commitment on Friday while addressing…Read more

Atiku To Tinubu: Nigeria Not Your Private Estate

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently rein in his family members, particularly his son, who, Atiku said, “appears determined to purchase political loyalty for his father by any means necessary, including coercion, violence, and intimidation.”

The former vice president who was reacting to a video making…Read more

FG Gives Foreigners With Expired Visas 3 Months To Vacate Nigeria

The Federal government through the Immigration service on Friday revealed it has given foreigners with expired visas three months to vacate the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Immigration…Read more

Don’t Blackmail Tinubu’s Presidency With Ethnic Sentiments – Afenifere

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has strongly cautioned against labeling the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “Yoruba presidency,” warning that such ethnic framing is divisive, dangerous, and a disservice to national unity.

In a statement released on Friday by the group’s National Organising…Read more

Court Sentences BRT Driver To Death For Killing Fashion Designer, Bamise

The Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday convicted and sentenced to death, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominikoron, for the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola…Read more

Federal Colleges Of Education To Award Bachelor’s Degrees

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday announced it has officially commenced the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOE) following the enactment of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

According to a statement by the Director of Press…Read more

Tinubu To Visit Anambra May 8

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, May 8, embark on an official visit to Anambra State.

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo…Read more

Tinubu Lacks Zeal To Fix Nigeria —Baba-Ahmed

On Thursday, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said he does not regret working with the President but would not accept the opportunity to return if offered again.

New Telegraph recalls that Baba-Ahmed, appointed…Read more

Tinubu Commends Wema Bank For Resilience At 80

President Bola Tinubu has commended Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest surviving indigenous bank, for its unwavering resilience and technological innovations as it marks its 80th anniversary on Friday.

Wema Bank began operations on May 2, 1945, as Agbonmagbe…Read more

I’m Not Quitting PDP, Adeleke Declares

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has firmly declared that he has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now or in the future.

The declaration was made during a strategic closed-door…Read more

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Akinyelure On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to the former Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Pius Olu Akinyelure, as he marks another birthday on Friday.

The President lauded Akinyelure—whom he described…Read more

Share