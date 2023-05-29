Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, May 29, 2023

May 29: Peter Obi Opens Up, Says I’m Not Deterred By Tinubu’s Inauguration

As the country is preparing for the swearing-in of the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said that he would not be deterred by the inauguration.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Monday, May 29 Tinubu would be sworn in as the 6th democratically elected President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Arm Forces.

Lawan Seeks Better Collaboration Between Nigeria And Korea Parliaments

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, sought for improved bilateral relationship between Nigerian and Korean Parliaments, for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

According to a statement issued by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Lawan made the call in Abuja.

Again, Reps Extend 2022 Supplementary Budget Implementation To December

Again, the House of Representatives on Sunday extended the implementation of the amended 2022 Supplementary Budget to 31st December 2023.

This is the second time the lawmakers will be extending the lifespan of the appropriation act, having earlier extended it to June 2023.

Ganduje Speaks On Slamming Death Penalty On Phone Snatchers In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday reacted to the news making the rounds that the state government placed a death penalty on phone snatchers in the state.

Ganduje in a statement issued by the Kano State Security Council declared phone snatching as armed robbery

May 29: Tinubu Is An Igbo Man, Should Look Towards S/East – Ohanaeze

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro has described the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu as an Igbo man

Isiguzoro made this remark on Sunday while reacting to the Supreme Court ruling that dismissed the People's Democratic Party (PDP) complaints to disqualify Tinubu ahead of his inauguration.

May 29: Remi Tinubu Reveals Husband’s Real Age

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that she would be one of the oldest first ladies the country had ever produced.

Remi Tinubu made this known while speaking during the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service.

Presidency: There’re Plans To Smear My Image, Supporters – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has said there are plots to smear his image and that of his supporters in the coming months.

Obi who is presently challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

Prof Iornem Tasks Tinubu, Others On Purposeful Leadership

With the inauguration of a new President led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the state government, Nigerian leaders across the country have been challenged to offer purposeful and people-driven leadership in this new dispensation so as to place the nation’s economy among the top 20 performing economy of the world.

This charge was given by the Nigerian Founder of Commonwealth University

Tinubu’s Inauguration: We Believe Justice Will Be Served – LP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has said the party believes justice will be served in its petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) despite the planned swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as the President on May 29 by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mr Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Abure in a statement issued on Sunday explained that this belief informed the decision by the LP to approach the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

‘Think Outside The Box’, Finance Minister Counsels Successor

Given the monumental challenges facing the economy, the incoming Minister in charge of the economy must think outside of the box for empirical solutions.

The outgoing Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed gave this advice in her valedictory speech in Abuja on Saturday night.

Nigeria Set To Take Her Rightful Place Under Tinubu – CSOs

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has expressed confidence in the capacity of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to redirect the country on the path of unity, progress and development.

The nation is set to witness a successful transition of power to His Excellency

NASS Increases FG Borrowing From 5% To 15%

The Federal Government of Nigeria has now been legally empowered to request up to 15 per cent of Ways and Means loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was made possible through the upward review of the government.

Obalende Eid Prayer Ground Handed Over To Lagos Central Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a directive to the military to surrender the control of Obalende Eid Prayer Ground to the Lagos Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Hon. Sada Soli Kicks Against Increase Of FG Borrowing

The Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Hon Sada Soli on Sunday kicked against the House of Representatives’ upward review of the Ways and Means loan accessible to the Federal Government at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 5% to 15%.

With the passage by both chambers of the National Assembly

My Greatest Legacy Is Peace In A’Ibom – Gov. Emmanuel

The outgoing Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has described the peace witnessed in his eight years administration as priceless and his greatest legacy as he exits office on Monday.

Recalled that prior to his administration which started in 2015, Akwa Ibom witnessed a very turbulent era in which insecurity reigned supreme with reported cases of kidnappings and killings.