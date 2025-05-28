Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 28

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Tinubu Appoints New Governing Council Members For UniAbuja, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new members to the governing councils of the University of Abuja, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

In February, President Tinubu dissolved the University…

Tinubu Arrives Lagos For 50th ECOWAS Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

His plane touched down at 4:15 pm, where Lagos…

NASS Receives Tinubu’s Request For $21.5bn Loan, N758bn Pension Bond

The 10th National Assembly on Tuesday received a formal request from President Bola Tinubu seeking approval for a $21.5 billion external loan and ₦758 billion domestic bonds to settle outstanding pension liabilities.

New Telegraph reports that the request, aimed at financing…

PDP Holds Caucus Meeting, Set For NEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held its caucus meeting at the Bauchi governor’s lodge in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting came after the party…

Obi Condemns Fee Imposed On Anambra Traders

Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, on Tuesday, condemned the alleged demand of ₦700,000 from traders to reopen their shops at the Onitsha Head Bridge Market, describing the action as insensitive” and calling on authorities to reconsider the charge.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate…

Children’s Day: Tinubu Urges Children To Speak Up Against Bullying

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian children to speak up against bullying, assuring them that their dreams and voices matter and must be protected.

The President made this charge on Tuesday in his remarks…

Ground Rent: Tinubu Intervenes As Defaulters Are Given 14-Day Grace

President Bola Tinubu intervened after the FCT Administration (FCTA) sealed off several structures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)on Monday.

Defaulters are now granted a 14-day grace period…

Ground Rent: PDP Condemns Secretariat Sealing

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for sealing off its national secretariat at Wadata Plaza.

Speaking after a caucus meeting, the Acting Chairman…

FG Inaugurates Presidential Panel On Implementation Of Digital Public Infrastructure

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), tasked with ensuring a robust, coordinated, and legally compliant execution of DPI initiatives aligned with Nigeria’s development goals.

According to a statement by Segun Imhohiosen, Director…

Nigerians Weary Of Unfulfilled Promises Under APC -Wabara

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, said Nigerians are tired of the persistent hardship, insecurity, and broken promises under the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during his address at the 99th National…

Senate Moves To Overhaul Outdated MOFI Act

The Senate on Tuesday took a major step toward reforming the management of Nigeria’s public assets with the introduction of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2025.

Sponsored by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East)…

Children’s Day: Ebonyi Govt To Inaugurate Anti-Bullying C’ttees

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced plans to inaugurate anti-bullying committees across schools in the state as part of efforts to curb bullying and protect children’s rights.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Princess…

Why We’re Amending MOFI Act – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday said the law establishing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) must be strengthened to enable the agency operate more transparently and efficiently on behalf of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the public hearing organized by the House…

Tinubu Felicitates Kwara Gov’s Mother, AbdulRazaq At 95

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, mother of the Governor of Kwara State and the first female councillor in the state, as she celebrates her 95th birthday.

The President described Alhaja AbdulRazaq as a trailblazer…

Rivers Administrator To Defend Budget Before Joint Nat’l Assembly C’ttee

The Senate has announced that the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), and his team will appear before the Joint National Assembly Ad-hoc Committee to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State to defend the state’s 2025 budget.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during…

