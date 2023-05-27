Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, May 27, 2023.

10th Senate: CSO Begs Kalu, Yari, Izunaso To Support Akpabio

leading civil society organisation, the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), on Friday, appealed to Senators-elect opposing the choice of Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate, to rescind their ambition and support the zoning arrangement of the ruling Party.

The organisation also cautioned the lawmakers-elect to….Read more

Our Government Has Done It’s Possible Best On Infrastructural Development – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his Government has in the last eight years done its possible best in infrastructural development, making Nigeria a competitor in the arena of Mega City Nations.

To this end, the President assured Nigerians that the incoming Government of Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu….Read more

S’Court Throws Out PDP’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Shettima’s Disqualification

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the 2023 presidential election.

The Apex Court held that the PDP’S Suit praying disqualification of Tinubu….Read more

Buhari, Tinubu On Familiarization Tour Of Presidential Villa

Ahead of the Monday inauguration, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday conducted the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu around the Presidential Villa on a familiarization tour.

Immediately after observing the Juma’at service at the Presidential Villa…..Read more

10th Speaker: Wike Declares Support For Abbas, Kalu

The Speaker and Deputy speakership campaign of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu received a major boost on Friday as Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, declared total support for them as presiding officers of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Wike, who declared the support for the APC’s….Read more

Edo High Court Dismisses Notice Of Suspension Against LP National Chair, Abure

An Edo State High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Okey Aihamoje has dismissed the notice of suspension issued against the embattled National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure by some members of his Ward.

The action was filed by Abure and some other executives….Read more

How We Mobilised Over 5m Voters For Tinubu/Shettima Ticket – Odunowo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group ( AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has attributed the group’s success of the mobilisation of over 5 million voters for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket during the presidential election to its deployment of necessary human and material resources before and during the polls.Read more

LP Crisis: You Remain Suspended, Apapa Group Tells Abure

A faction of the Labour Party (LP) National Working Committee, led by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, on Friday, said that the National Chairman of the Party, Mr Julius Abure remained suspended.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the Apapa group, Dr Abayomi Arabambi said…Read more

A Look At Benue As The Curtain Closes On Gov. Samuel Ortom’s Era

There’s an English saying that a bad workman quarrels with his tools. It takes root in the pre-industrial revolution era where human activities were rudimentary and full of drudgery.

If a man fails to manipulate his hands and tools to achieve the desired results….Read more

Osun APC: Oyetola Remains Our Leader, Aregbesola, Omisore Lead At Federal Level

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ijesaland, Osun State have reiterated their support for the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the party leader in the state.

This is even as they acknowledged that both Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Iyiola Omisore…Read more

Can We Have A New Nigeria, Please?

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the beacon- bearer of Nigeria, nay Africa’s peaceful coexistence and the flag-flying patriot certainly deserves sincere apologies, eight years after he graciously and peacefully left the corridors of political power, at Aso Rock, Abuja, FCT. And the apologies should in fact….Read more

Fubara Won’t Spend Recklessly, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said Governor-elect Siminalaye Fubara will not be reckless in spending when he takes charge of the state. The governor, who gave the assurance when he spoke at a Public Lecture and Book Presentation in his honour at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt….Read more

Oku Ibom Ibibio Condemns Communal Crisis Over Mapping Exercise

Delta State Government has threatened to deal decisively with any pupil or teacher within its primary and secondary school system that engages in cultism activities. The state said the trend has assumed a dangerous dimension and become pervasive. Speaking on the unfortunate development, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu….Read more

Soludo Tasks FG On Oseakwa Sea Port, Anambra-Lokoja Road

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has taken over the fight for the revival of the good old Oseakwa Sea Port abandoned shortly after the Nigerian civil war urging the Federal government to expedite action in the dredging of the River Niger channels to the Atlantic Ocean.

It would be recalled that businessmen in the South East has been lamenting their excruciating…Read more

As Speaker Lauds APGA For Peaceful Conduct Of Congresses

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Uche Okafor, has commended the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the peaceful conduct of its ward, local government and state congresses.

Okafor, in his congratulatory message on Thursday in Awka, also commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo….Read more