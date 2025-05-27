Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 27

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tinubu Leaves For Lagos To Mark ECOWAS 50th Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday leave Abuja for Lagos to celebrate, along with other leaders, the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ECOWAS golden jubilee was flagged off in Accra in April

Ground Rent: FCTA Seals PDP National Headquarters

Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday sealed the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)

Abbas Withdraws Mandatory Voting Bill

Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday withdrew the controversial Compulsory Voting Bill to amend the Electoral Act 2022.

The bill withdrawal was disclosed in a statement issued

Trump Slams Putin Over Russian Attack On Ukraine

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Sunday lambasted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, describing him as absolutely crazy after Moscow launched its largest aerial attack of the war in Ukraine, killing at least 13 people.

Trump's criticism came as Ukraine's Air Force said Russia

Tinubu Endorsement Shows Belief In His Leadership Quality- Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Sunday said the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election by fellow All Progressives Congress (APC) governors is not an attempt to mock Nigerians but rather a belief in his leadership qualities.

New Telegraph recalls that on Thursday, May 22

My Children Who Benefited From Orji Kalu’s Free Education In Abia Now Doctors, Lawyers – Cleric

Popular Abia cleric, Rev. Chika Ubani, has hailed former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for his transformative impact on education, revealing that his four children who benefited from Kalu’s free education policy are now successful doctors and lawyers.

According to him, "Some of them are now practicing

Closure Of Office: FIRS Fires Back At FCTA, Denies Owing Any Debt

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has strongly condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the closure of one of its offices in Abuja, calling the action “malicious” and “unprofessional.”

In a statement released via X, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi

2025 Hajj: Saudi Arabia Deports Sheikh Gumi

Saudi authorities have barred and deported prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, despite initially granting him a visa.

Confirming the development on Monday, Sheikh Gumi

APC Chieftain Woos More Members Of Opposition

A chieftain of the ruling All

Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has further called on members of his party to continue to attract like-minded members of the opposition to APC.

In the aftermath of the recent and hugely successful

FCTA To Seal Off 4,794 Properties Over Ground Rent

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) on Monday embarked on an enforcement exercise to seal up 4,794 properties owing to non-payment of ground rent.

The closures come in the wake of a significant crackdown

