Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, May 27, 2023

JUST-IN: Senate Holds Emergency Plenary Over CBN Act, Others

The Nigerian Senate is currently in an emergency plenary, deliberating over the amendment of section 38 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2004.

New reports that the plenary which was fixed for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 started a few minutes past 11 a.m. Read more

I’ve Delivered On My Mandate – Lai Mohammed

The outgoing Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that he has delivered on his mandate during the nearly eight years he served as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mohammed at a send-off party organised on his honour by the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry, however, said the period was “marked by great challenges and great opportunities.” Read more

Aisha Buhari Reveals One Thing She Will Miss In Aso Rock Three Day To May 29

Aisha Buhari, the outgoing First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has revealed the only thing she would be missing when she leaves Aso Rock on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Aisha Buhari who spoke on Saturday at the Presidential Villa said she would miss walking around in the Villa in the evening. Read more

May 27: Peter Obi Joins Children’s Day Celebration, Sends Message To Political Leaders

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded 2023 poll, Peter Obi, has joined the world to celebrate the Children’s Day, toady May 27, 2023.

New Telegraph reports that the former governor of Anambra State on Saturday said…Read more

Soludo: I’ll Build Correctional Centres To Reduce Cultism, Drug Addicts In Anambra

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has said his administration will build correction centres to reduce cultism, drug addicts and other criminal elements in the state.

He also said the state correctional centres are where any arrested cultists, drug dealers and other hardened criminals will be trial and possibly persecuted if he/she is found guilty. Read more

Bayern Confirm Departure Of CEO, Sporting Director

Barely an hour after winning their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich confirmed two big changes in the club’s hierarchy.