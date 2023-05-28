Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, May 27, 2023
JUST-IN: Senate Holds Emergency Plenary Over CBN Act, Others
The Nigerian Senate is currently in an emergency plenary, deliberating over the amendment of section 38 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2004.
New reports that the plenary which was fixed for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 started a few minutes past 11 a.m. Read more
I’ve Delivered On My Mandate – Lai Mohammed
The outgoing Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that he has delivered on his mandate during the nearly eight years he served as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Mohammed at a send-off party organised on his honour by the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry, however, said the period was “marked by great challenges and great opportunities.” Read more
Aisha Buhari Reveals One Thing She Will Miss In Aso Rock Three Day To May 29
Aisha Buhari, the outgoing First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has revealed the only thing she would be missing when she leaves Aso Rock on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Aisha Buhari who spoke on Saturday at the Presidential Villa said she would miss walking around in the Villa in the evening. Read more
May 27: Peter Obi Joins Children’s Day Celebration, Sends Message To Political Leaders
The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded 2023 poll, Peter Obi, has joined the world to celebrate the Children’s Day, toady May 27, 2023.
New Telegraph reports that the former governor of Anambra State on Saturday said…Read more
Soludo: I’ll Build Correctional Centres To Reduce Cultism, Drug Addicts In Anambra
Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has said his administration will build correction centres to reduce cultism, drug addicts and other criminal elements in the state.
He also said the state correctional centres are where any arrested cultists, drug dealers and other hardened criminals will be trial and possibly persecuted if he/she is found guilty. Read more
Bayern Confirm Departure Of CEO, Sporting Director
Barely an hour after winning their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich confirmed two big changes in the club’s hierarchy.
According to a statement issued on Saturday evening, both CEO, Oliver Kahn and sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidžić have been let go by the club. Read more
Exhibitors To Storm Food & Beverage West Africa Show In Lagos
Food & Beverage West Africa (FABWA) will become Nigeria’s first-ever trade event requiring four exhibition halls next month, the organizers have announced.
Taking place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, the international show has expanded dramatically since being launched in 2018. Read more
France Struggling To Eradicate Child Pornography
Despite legal measures put in place to protect youngsters from pornography online, a new study shows a one-third of France’s under-18s look at porn websites at least once a month, including boys as young as ten years old.
A study published this week by France’s media regulator…Read more
Ukraine Military Records Considerable Wins Against Russia
Reports from the Ukrainian military have claimed that Russia lost a considerable amount of hardware on Friday, May 26.
A Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Services on Saturday released updated figures on its ongoing tally of losses incurred by the Russian military. Read more
Bayern Crowned 2022/23 Bundesliga Champions
Bayern Munich have been crowned the champions of the Bundesliga for the 11th consecutive season after an unbelievably dramatic final day.
An equaliser from the penalty spot from Köln’s Dejan Ljubicic looked to be handing the title to Dortmund – who drew 2-2 at home to Mainz when a win would have guaranteed them the title. Read more
Next Senate President Must Be A Southern Christian – Eshinlokun-sanni
They should expect effective and efficient representation, and robust contributions on the floor of the Senate. They should look forward to bills that would aid the development of Nigeria. In terms of impacting our constituents, I would take a cue from Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, what she was able to do for her Senatorial District, and she did extremely well, she was exceptional, I hope to do the kind of things she did and try to do all those things that I think that she did.
I thank my people for re-electing me to the state house of assembly in 2015.Read more
First Two Years Of Tinubu’s Govt’ll Usher In Remarkable Changes –Okonoboh
A new president would be sworn-in on Monday, what is the expectation of Nigerians, and how would you describe Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? I am very elated that Nigeria as a nation is going to witness another milestone in the political history of this great country. May 29 is a remarkable date in Nigeria because on that day you are going to see a new Nigeria.
Seun Kuti: Prison Better Than Romancing In Some Politicians House
Nigeria would be wearing a brand new shirt that carries all the ethnic groups in the country. Read more
Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti on Saturday narrated his unpleasant experience in police custody.
Recall that the Grammy-nominated singer was arrested for assaulting a Police officer and consequently remanded in prison for days before his eventual release. Read more
Children Are Valuable Assets Of The Nation And Hope For Tomorrow – Ubah
Children’s Day is an international holiday set aside specially to celebrate children, raise awareness on issues that affect them, and help them appreciate that they are the future of society.
It is a day observed for the purpose of sober reflection on factors, situations, and conditions that affect the life and future of our children. Read more
AfDB President Tasks Tinubu On Tackling Macroeconomic & Fiscal Stability
As the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gets sworn in on Monday, May 29, the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has said his starting point of addressing multiple challenges facing the country is macroeconomic and fiscal stability.
Adesina told Nigeria’s new President. Read more