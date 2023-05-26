Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, May 26, 2023.

9th National Assembly Most Productive – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, showered praises on the Ninth National Assembly for being the most productive Assembly since the nation’s return to civil governance in 1999.

This was as the leadership of the apex legislative Assembly also commended President Buhari…. Read more

Akpabio Most Qualified And Suitable For Senate Presidency – Women Group

The leadership of the South-South Women Assembly has said it is in total allegiance with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his preference for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate.

The group said, Without any modicum of doubt, we boldly affirm that Sen. Akpabio…. Read more

Only Africans Can Save Africa From Its Problems – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said Africans should not expect that in times of crisis, foreign nations will come to their aid, saying Africa is on its own.

Gbajabiamila stated this on Thursday while handing over the leadership of the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP)…..Read more

Ezeife To Buhari: Don’t Swear In Tinubu As President Of Nigeria

The first Republic Governor of Anambra State, and chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to swear in the acclaimed President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ezeife who spoke to New Telegraph in an exclusive interview on Thursday. Read more

I Was A Novice But Buhari Found Me Worthy To Be Education Minister – Adamu

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, said President Muhammadu Buhari found him worthy to spearhead activities in the education sector in 2015, even though he was a novice in its management and activities.

Adamu who was again reappointed as Education Minister by Buhari for a second tenure in 2019….Read more

May 29: Joe Biden Recognizes Tinubu’s Victory – Moniedafe

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunny Moniedafe, has said that the high-powered presidential delegation selected by US President, Joe Biden, to witness Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration, was a testament to his acceptance by world leaders.

Moniedafe who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja…. Read more

Ngige, ASUU In War Of Words Over 2022 National Strike

The Academic Staff Union of the University, Nnamdi Azikiwe Chapter (ASUU NAU) has described the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngig as dishonourable and unworthy of being a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The union was reacting to a statement issued by the Minister….. Read more

BREAKING: Doguwa Exonerated In Culpable Homicide Case

The final reports coming out from the Police and the Kano State Ministry of Justice, Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) have cleared the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa of murder charges.

The reports said, there is no substantive evidence found from the Police case files to charge Hon. Doguwa for culpable homicide. Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Conferred With GCFR Highest Honour In Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Tinubu was conferred with the highest honour in Nigeria on Thursday alongside the Vice President-elect, Kashim Settima…. Read more

DSS: Subversive Elements Plan To Disrupt May 29 Inauguration In Some States

Ahead of May 29 inauguration, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted the public of possible plans by “subversive elements” to disrupt the programme in some parts of the country.

It said the aim “is to undermine security agencies’ efforts” at ensuring peaceful ceremonies. Read more

Why I Deserve To Be Minister, Ex-Female APC Presidential Aspirant

A former female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibinabo Dokubo, has said she was qualified to be appointed as a minister by the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph recalls that Dokubo declared her intention to run for President in April 2022, however….Read more

Why Nigeria Debt Position Deteriorates – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Nigeria’s debt position deteriorates because the country’s spending outstrips what it earns in revenue.

The Fund’position is relayed by its Nigeria Representative Aisen Ari at….. Read more

Missing $2.4bn Crude Oil: Malami, Lawmakers Bicker

The House of Representatives Committee investigating missing $2.4 billion crude oil on Thursday, grilled the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami once again.

During the grilling session, the lawmakers questioned Malami….Read more

May 29: SW Muslims Call For Special Jum’ah Prayers For Tinubu, Nigeria

The Muslim leaders in the SouthWest region have called on Imams and Alfas in the country to hold special prayers during the Jumat service (Friday prayer) for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Nigeria.

The Wakeelu Muslimeen, SouthWest, Edo and Delta states, Sheikh Iskil Awwal made the call….Read more

Fire Razes Ganduje’s Residence In Kano

The residence of the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, located at Miyangu Street in Nassarawa GRA, Kano, reportedly caught fire and several damages to properties were recorded.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire which broke out on Monday night was confirmed by the Kano State Fire Service. Read more