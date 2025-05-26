Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 26

News Round Up
Here isNew Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, May 26, 2025
2027: Drama As Atiku, Obi Coalition Meeting Ends In Gridlock
The ongoing coalition meeting organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North), at the Abuja Continental Hotel, has been briefly disrupted following a disagreement over representation for Jigawa State.
The high-level coalition meeting involving former…
2027: Atiku, Obi Arrive Abuja For Consultative Group Meeting
The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, on Sunday arrived in Abuja for the National Political Consultative Group (North) meeting.
Atiku, a former Nigeria's Vice President, announced…
Tinubu’s Reforms Attract $800m Foreign Investments – Alake
Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has revealed that reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration have attracted $800 million in foreign investments in the past year.
Alake attributed the surge to government policies…
PDP To Aiyedatiwa: Face Governance, Forget Tenure Elongation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to focus on governance rather than pursuing a constitutional amendment that would enable him to seek another term in office.
In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity…
Aiyedatiwa Sets Timeline For Completion Of Judiciary Complex
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured residents of the timely completion of the State’s new judiciary complex, named after the immediate past governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.
During an unscheduled visit to the construction site, Governor…
JUST-IN: JAMB Releases 2025 UTME Resit Results
On Sunday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of the results of its resit examination conducted for candidates affected by the technical error during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Sunday Telegraph gathered that out of the 336,845…
2027: LP Chieftain Calls For Strategic Alliance Between Atiku, Obi
Former Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South Federal Constituency in Osun State, Gideon Aloba, has called for a strategic alliance and genuine power-sharing arrangement between the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Aloba, in a press statement issued on Saturday, said…
I’m Desperate To See Nigeria Work Not To Be President – Obi
Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has once again reiterated that he is not driven by personal ambition to become Nigeria’s president, but by a deep desire to see the country work effectively for its citizens.
NYSC Farms In States Converted, Abandoned –Investigation
Except in a few states, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) farmlands across the federation have fallen on hard times.
The farms, which were set up in the 70s and early 80s…
Senate Leader Faults Opposition for Tagging NASS ‘Rubber Stamp’
The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has faulted key opposition parties in the country for branding the National Assembly as a rubber-stamp legislature, insisting the claim is baseless and without justification.
Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District…