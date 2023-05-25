Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Group Asks FG To Stop Appointment Of New Auditor-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to halt the process for the appointment of a new Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) and instead allow the incoming government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to conclude the process.

The National convener of a non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD), Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, and the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chukwuma Okoro gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. Read more

Amosun Breaks Silence, Reveals Why Ogun Lost Dangote Refinery To Lagos

The former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has denied the allegation that he frustrated business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote from building his N18.5bn refinery in the state.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun accused his predecessor, Amosun of killing the project which was supposed to be built at Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ) in Ogun Waterside Local government area of the state. Read more

PDP To Buhari: Douse Tension Over Plan To Declare Friday Public Holiday

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, to douse the tension in the country that the Federal Government plans to declare Friday a public holiday.

This, the party noted, is in view of the judgement to be delivered by the Supreme Court in the disqualification case it filed against Senator Kashim Shettima, for alleged double nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial and vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections in violation of the provision of Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2022. Read more

APC Lost Osun Guber Election Due To Intractable Internal Crisis – Ex-Deputy Gov

A former deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr Benedict Alabi has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) lost July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election in the state due to an intractable internal crisis.

Alabi who said emphatically that the people of the state still love the party and all its developmental agendas suggested that the only way to reclaim the state from the PDP is for all the factions in the APC to come together to form a united party. Read more

MAY 29: Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet Five Days To Swearing-In

Barely five days to his swearing-in, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dissolved all his cabinet members, New Telegraph reports.

This development was communicated through the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular with number 046 on Wednesday. Read more

Kwara Governor Emerges New NGF Chairman

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal made this known on Tuesday in a communique issued at the end of the governors’ meeting. Read more

JUST-IN: Buhari Chairs Valedictory FEC Meeting, Swears In 7 RMAFC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is aimed for members of the Cabinet to put the finishing touches to a number of documents as well as treat outstanding memoranda from the various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies ahead of the exit of the administration on Monday. Read more

10th Speaker: Gbajabiamila, Wase Clash At Plenary

The frosty relationship between Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase again reared its ugly head on Wednesday as the two presiding officers engaged each other in a war of attrition.

Of late, there has been no love lost between the duo following Gbajabiamila’s preference for the APC anointed candidate, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas over his deputy as his successor. Read more

Speakership: G7 Must Remain United To Counter Imposition – Group

The Renewed Hope Professionals (RHP), has advised the G7, a coalition of seven speakership aspirants in the House of Representatives, to close ranks and avoid division in order to counter the looming imposition of candidates on the Green Chamber.

Coordinator of RHP, Kinu Kabirwa who have the advice yesterday in Abuja stated that the G-7 has what it takes to give the 10th House of Representatives a strong and responsible leadership in the parliament that will operate fully on the doctrine of separation of powers. Read more

10th NASS: Edo Member-Elect Promises To Change Narratives

A member-elect for Orhionmwon/Uhumwode Federal Constituency of Edo State, Chief Billy Osawaru has assured quality representation to the people of his constituency in the House of Representatives.

Chief Osawaru who spoke when he hosted journalists from Edo State in Abuja, said even though his predecessors have done well, he would do better and change the narrative. Read more

10th NASS: Northern Youths Push For Abbas, Says Party Supremacy Stands

The Northern Nigerian Youths for Abbas (NNYA) has called on members-elect of the House of Representatives to rally around Hon.Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

This as he said his emergence as Speaker of the upper chamber will change the complexity of National Assembly politics in the 10th Assembly and the 4th Republic. Read more

NISCN Urges FG To Prioritise Industrial Safety Of Workers

The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) has asked the federal government to prioritise the industrial safety of Nigerian workers.

Speaking at the 2023 Nigeria Safety Conference and Workshop in Lagos on Wednesday, the National President of NISCN, Dr Festus Daniel, said safety is not just a responsibility of a few, but a collective duty that falls upon every individual, every organisation, and every sector. Read more

Strike: JOHESU Wants Buhari To Implement Report On CONHESS Adjustment

A few days to handing over power to the next administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to ensure he approves and implements the technical committee report on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) before leaving office.

Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (AHPA), made the call during a protest on Wednesday in Abuja…. Read more

Oyebanji Presents N325m To 23 Communities For Grassroots Devt

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has disbursed a sum of N325 million to 23 communities in his efforts to drive development in the grassroots.

This came barely 24 hours after disbursing N915m to pensioners in the state. Read more

We’ve Not Receive Any Proposal For Jude Bellingham – Sebastian Kehl

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director, Sebastian Kehl has said the club have not received any proposals for star midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, is one of the best midfielders in world football as of today and he has been linked with a move away from the German club this summer. Read more

Drama In Court As Falana Blocks Police From Charging Seun Kuti With Fresh Case

Femi Falana (SAN), the lawyer to the controversial musician, Seun Kuti on Wednesday blocked the effort of the Nigerian Police to charge his client with a fresh assault which, however, led to a mild drama in the Yaba Magistrate’s court.

New Telegraph recalls that Adeola Olatunbosun, the presiding Magistrate was unable to attend the court due to training he attended on Tuesday, which made the court adjourn the case to Wednesday, May 24. Read more