Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 25

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, May 25, 2025

Forum Urges Atiku Coalition To Zone Presidency To South

In a bold political appeal aimed at fostering national unity and power balance, the South-North Progressives Forum (SNPF) has called on the coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region.

The Convener of Forum, Mr Onyekwulisi Ikechwuku

Uzodinma Demands Probe Of JAMB Website Hacking Scandal

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has called for a thorough investigation into the recent hacking of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) website, which disrupted the release of results for thousands of candidates across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Imo State

2027: Obi Assures Supporters Of Contesting On LP Platform

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has assured his supporters that he will contest the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, gave

Ndume Lauds Tinubu’s Appointment Of Northerners

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has joined others to laud President Bola Tinubu for appointing several Northerners to key positions within federal agencies, calling it a step towards inclusive governance.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President

EFCC Reacts To Pre-Defection Meeting With Olukoyede

Contrary to the news making rounds on some media outlets, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, did not meet with the former South-South governor and his predecessor 48 hours before they decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The anti-graft agency made this clarification hours

Tinubu Commends Human Rights Activist Ayo Obe For Patriotism

President Bola Tinubu has lauded renowned human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist, Ms. Ayo Obe, for her unwavering patriotism, commitment to justice, and humanitarian values as she turns 70.

In a tribute marking the milestone, President Tinubu

NNPCL Announces Shutdown Of P’Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Saturday officially announced the shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

The NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Criminal Charges: Natasha Prepares Legal Defence Against FG

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has directed her legal team to prepare a robust defence against the criminal charges recently filed against her by the Federal Government.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Office

Trump’s Plan To Stop Harvard From Enrolling Foreign Students Halted

The United States (US) District Judge Allison Burroughs has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the President Donald Trump administration’s plan to strip Harvard University of its ability to enrol foreign students.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the restraining order

Wike’s Aide Reacts To Atiku-Obi Alleged Opposition Coalition

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the opposition coalition as a “Confused alliance,” questioning its structure and potential leadership.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday, Olayinka ridiculed

2027: Why PDP Need To Bring Peter Obi Back – Sowunmi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has opened up on how the main opposition party needs to explore all possible means of bringing back the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into its fold.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Obi, a two-term governor

Kudos, Knocks As Tinubu Hits Halfway Mark: What Tinubu Must Do In Next 2 Years –Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu will mark two years in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2025. As the milestone approaches, public opinion remains sharply divided; while some commend his bold reforms, others criticise the impact of his policies on everyday Nigerians.

Tinubu's administration has been marked by sweeping

TAF Africa Reacts To Presentation Of Rivers Budget By Tinubu

Following the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State budget to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, the Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Mr Jake Epelle, has described the move as an “Unprecedented and worrisome overreach.”

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President

PDP Govs Doing The Bidding Of APC –Salihu Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Salihu Lukman, has alleged that governors elected under the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) are covertly working for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general elections

Coalition: CPC Bloc Opts For Chair, Secretary; Atiku, Obi, El-rufai For Primaries

Details of the outcome of series of meetings and consultations amongst the various tendencies coalescing together to form a new coalition to challenge the President Bola Tinubu led All Progressives Congress (APC) led ruling government in 2027 have emerged.

Saturday Telegraph during the week gathered that though

