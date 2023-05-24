Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, May 24, 2023

10th NASS: CSOs Hail Tinubu, APC For Reconsidering Zoning In N/Central Favour

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of the Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA) has described as a welcome development, media reports that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC):are currently reviewing the 10th National Assembly zoning arrangements earlier released by the party.

The Convener of CNCRA, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the latest decision by the party and the President-elect showed that Tinubu is a true democrat who believes in equity, fairness, and justice.

10th Assembly: Lawan Denies Running For Senate Presidency

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, denied media reports that he had declared interest to contest for the office of the number three citizen during the forthcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

There have been speculations that the outgoing President of the Senate has joined other aspirants vying for the exalted office, to serve a second term in office.

Abiodun: How Amosun Frustrated Dangote From Setting Up N18bn Refinery In Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has insisted that he was not responsible for the state loss of the N18bn Dangote Refinery to Lagos State.

The immediate past governor of the state Ibikunle Amosun had appointed Abiodun as the Chairman of Olokola Free Trade Zone, the former proposed site of the refinery.

May 29: Buhari Approves Massive Shake-Up In Aviation Ministry 6 Days To Inauguration

The outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has signed various appointments, redeployment, and re-organization of personnel within agencies in the Ministry of Aviation.

New Telegraph reports that this development is coming barely 6 days to the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu designed to reposition the agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts which set them up.

10th Speaker: Over 150 Reps Accompany Abbas To APC Secretariat

As part of their solidarity with the anointed speakership candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, over 150 members-elect on Tuesday accompanied him to the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

Abbas, in the company of his anointed deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu went on a consultative meeting with the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Dangote Refinery Will Help Nigeria Save Over $3bn Annually From Importation – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the commissioned 650,000bpd Dangote Refinery has opened a new vista of opportunity for the nation’s economy, noting that the country can save over $3bn annually from the importation of petroleum products.

Speaking with journalists at the commissioning of the refinery, developed by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, Obaseki said the refinery is a game changer for Nigeria, hailing the genius, dexterity, and inimitable entrepreneurial spirit of Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Authors Urge Buhari To Fulfill Pledge Made To Them Before Handing Over

The duo of Tony Osauzo and Nowinta Igbotako, authors of “The Fight and Strides of Muhammadu Buhari against Corruption” on Tuesday called on the President to live up to his rating as a man of integrity and redeem the pledge he made during the public presentation of the book on February 12, 2019 at Bolingo Hotel and Tower, Abuja.

At the event where former Minister of State for Works, Engr. Chris Ogiewonyi presided as Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Labour Party To Appeal Kano Court Ruling Nullifyingotti’ss Candidacy

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State which sacked the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the Kano State High Court in its ruling declared Otti and the LP disqualified from the March 17 governorship election in the state.

FG Commission 2nd Niger Bridge, Fed Secretariat In Anambra

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commissioned the Second Niger Bridge and the Federal Secretariat Complex in Anambra.

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State who spoke during the commissioning said Nigerians will remember President Mohammadu Buhari's legacies including the ongoing commissioning of the second Niger bridge in Onitsha and Ebele Ofunneamaka Federal Secretariat Awka respectively, when he leaves office May 29, 2023.

Presidential Tribunal Merges Three Petitions Against President-Elect

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has merged the three petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In a pre-hearing report issued and read by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Tuesday, May 23, the five-member panel of the court ordered the beginning of hearing of the petition by Obi and the LP on May 30.

Gbajabiamila Congratulates Dangote On New Refinery

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed his excitement and congratulations to Africa’s foremost businessman, Aliko Dangote, over the commissioning of his 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) Dangote Oil Refinery.

The multi-billion dollar facility was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on Monday.

Incoming Administration Will Face Industrial Crisis – NLC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, has predicted that the incoming government will face several industrial crises due to the previous government’s failed agreements with the various groups they entered into agreements with.

Therefore, Ajaero expressed "pity" to the incoming Tinubu administration, saying there are several inconclusive industrial challenges left unattended to by the outgoing administration of President, Muhammadu Buhari.

10th Assembly: OPC Warns Northern Politicians Against Blackmailing Tinubu

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to the late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has warned northern politicians against blackmailing the President-elect, Bola Tinubu over the leadership of the National Assembly.

The group in a statement issued by its President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, said the politicians are overheating the polity unnecessarily with their interest to remain relevant in government.

2nd Niger Bridge: We’re Vindicated, Says Ngige

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige on Tuesday said that despite the campaign of calumny and hostility against South East members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge and the construction of capital projects by the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has vindicated their choice of party.

Ngige who made the on remark at the commissioning of the Anambra Federal Secretariat Awka contended that the Igbos of the South East should stop putting their eggs in one basket at every political dispensation.

FG Flags Off Crude Oil Drilling Campaign In Lake Chad Basin

The Federal Government on Tuesday flagged off the crude oil drilling campaign in the Wadi-B Well.

The well is located within the Lake Chad basin in Tuba Community, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The flag-off took place eight years after the 3D Seismic acquisition

operations were suspended due to insurgency,