Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 24

Share

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, May 24, 2025

Trump Threatens 50% Tariff On EU Imports

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Friday, threatened to impose a new 25 percent levy against Apple and a 50 percent tariff on the European Union (EU).

Speaking on his Truth Social he Lamented that negotiations…Read more

Defect To APC With Me Or Resign, Gov Eno Directs Commissioners

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno,directed all his commissioners and appointees to either defect with him to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or resign from their positions.

Eno gave the directive during the State Executive…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Passing Of NELFUND MD’s Mother

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), following the passing of his mother, Mrs. Feyemi Adebisi Sawyerr.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information…Read more

2027: CUPP Faults Tinubu’s Endorsement By APC Gov’s

Following the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election by the forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the approval as a desperate bid for power and a panic measure.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National…Read more

Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To End Insecurity Before December

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has issued a clear directive to Nigeria’s security agencies to decisively end the country’s security challenges by December 2025.

The minister made this disclosure during an interview…Read more

Traditional Rulers Key To Grassroots Devt – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the central role of traditional rulers in driving peace, unity, and grassroots development across Nigeria, urging monarchs to serve as bridges between the nation’s rich heritage and its aspirations for progress.

Speaking during the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup…Read more

Strike Looms As ASUU Asks FG To Address Outstanding Issues

Nigerian universities may be thrown into another wave of strike, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on the Federal Government to speedily address all outstanding issues and reneged agreements to sustain the industrial harmony in Universities.

President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna who issued…Read more

South East: Sit-At-Home Order Becoming Ineffective – Ribadu

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadustated that the ‘sit-at-home’ order enforced in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is fast losing its grip.

Ribadu made this known at the All Progressives Congress…Read more

Troops Kill 16 Terrorists In Borno

Nigeria troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Friday neutralized 16 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the Damboa local government area of Borno state.

The Army disclosed this in a statement on its official X handle…Read more

2027: Kebbi APC Endorses Tinubu, Idris For Second Term

Barely one week to the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris’ administrations, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State have officially endorsed both leaders for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement, which was declared final, effectively…Read more

Disregard Fresh Post Of 2022 Rally As Handiwork Of Witless Detractors – Yahaya Bello

The Media Office of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to disregard the fresh post of the 2022 rally making rounds as the handiwork of mischief maker.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday…Read more

APC Not Ignoring Opposition, But They Can’t Defeat Tinubu –Aliyu

Farouk Aliyu is a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives. In this interview, he speaks on the opposition coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and why their plan to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 may fail, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU writes

What do you make of the gale of defections to the APC…Read more

Adebayo Dismisses Rumoured Crisis In SDP, Says Party Running Peacefully

Contrary to the news circulating that the Social Democratic Party (SDP), like other opposition political parties, is currently enmeshed in crisis, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo has debunked the rumour, stressing that the party is running normally and peacefully.

A few days ago, the national publicity secretary of the party…Read more

2027: APC Must Conduct Presidential Primary Despite Tinubu’s Endorsement – Udeogaranya

Former presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Charles Udeogaranya, has insisted that there is no room for automatic ticket for 2027 presidential candidate.

This is coming following the recent APC National…Read more



Anambra People’ll Reject Old Political Forces in Guber Poll –Nweke

Jef Nweke is the candidate of Action Alliance (AA) for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on his chances in the election and vision for the state if elected

You recently secured the ticket of the Action Alliance…Read more

Share