Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Bawa’s $2m Bribe Saga: Politicians Bent On Derailing EFCC’s Anti-Graft War – Northern Group

A Northern group on Monday said the $2 million bribery allegation leveled against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa was part of a greater ploy by desperate politicians to rubbish the anti-graft agency and its works.

The group, Concerned Northern Forum, (CNF) in Abuja said they would continue to support EFCC’s anti-graft war, despite the campaign of calumny already activated by corrupt politicians. Read more

10th Assembly: Lawan May Join Senate Presidency Race

There are indications that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan may have concluded arrangements to throw his hat in the ring to retain his position in the 10th National Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that the outgoing senate president is planning to contest alongside Senator Osita Izunaso from Imo State as Deputy Senate President… Read more

I Never Stole A Kobo From Kaduna Account – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has claimed that during his two periods in office, he did not embezzle public funds.

Governor El-Rufai made this remark during his farewell media appearance as governor over the weekend. Read more

Dangote Came To Lagos With Nothing But Now Richest African – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, came to Lagos about 45 years ago with nothing.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this remark on Monday while stating that he is happy that Dangote is now the richest person in Africa.’ Read more

CBN Urges Staff, Students Of UNIJOS To Adopt ENaira Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the University of Jos community to key into the eNaira wallet facilities in subsequent financial transactions.

The CBN who spoke on Monday said every financial transaction like payment of school fees by students, payment of staff salaries as well as buying and selling within the school campuses can be done so easily through an entire wallet. Read more

NYSC DG Accused Of Conspiring With Politicians To Sabotage Enugu Gov-Elect

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed, has been accused of conspiring with politicians to sabotage Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

The Centre for Defence of Human Rights and Truth in Nigeria (CDHRTN), which made this known at a press conference on Monday, said the goal is to truncate the will of the Enugu people. Read more

May 29: APC Support Groups Appeal To Tinubu Not To Give Room For Cabals

The All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups for the 2023 presidential election have appealed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu not to give room for cabals in his government.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, the over 2000 groups under APC Amalgamated Supports Group, said it is speaking with one voice that many of the people around Tinubu are lining up to hijack the government for selfish interests. Read more

JUST-IN: El-Rufai Disposes Two Traditional Rulers, Sacks Three District Heads

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State on Monday approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah (retd.), respectively.

The State Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state, noting that two traditional rulers halt holding their respective offices from Monday, May 22, 2023. Read more

Tinubu, APC Oppose Move To Consolidate Atiku, Obi’s Petitions

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday opposed the move to consolidate the three different petitions that are seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, maintained that merging all the petitions would adversely affect his ability to effectively defend all the issues that were raised against him by the petitioners. Read more

Anambra: 16 Candidates Battle For APGA Chairmanship

Ahead of the conduct of the State Congress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, sixteen candidates would on Tuesday, May 23 battle for the post of State Chairman.

The position which was zoned to Anambra Central Senatorial District commenced its contest with a debate organized by the Anambra Independent Support Group (AISG) where the aspirants lamented the high defection of members to other political parties. Read more

Presidential Tribunal Rejects Request For Live Coverage Of Proceedings

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Monday rejected a request to allow its day-to-day proceedings on petitions seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, to be televised.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel dismissed as lacking in merit, the application which was brought before it by the two major candidates that are challenging the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25. Read more

JUST-IN: Buhari Inaugurates Dangote Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical located at Lekki, Lagos State.

The plant can refine 650,000 barrels per day (BPD).

The President was welcomed by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Read more

NYSC@50: Atiku Calls For Review Of Scheme, Preaches Unity

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged political and religious authorities to foster harmony among the country’s ethnic groups.

The former Vice President gave the charge in a statement signed to commemorate the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)’s 50th anniversary. Read more

EFCC Vs. Ali Bello: Court Adjourns Hearing To July

The Federal High Court has adjourned till July 4, 2023, for the continuation of the hearing in the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Ali Bello and another.

At the resumed hearing of the matter: “FRN Vs. Ali Bello & Anor”, on Monday, Justice J. K. Omotosho held that he would be minded to adjourn the matter rather than have the witness testify halfway and return for cross-examination. Read more

10th Speaker: 12 Out Of 14 Oyo Members-Elect Back Abbas, Kalu

Twelve House of Representatives members-elect from Oyo State have endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

In some documents obtained from a session held by the lawmakers, 12 members-elect out of the 14 seats from the state appended their signatures supporting the duo for speaker and deputy speaker. Read more