Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, May 23, 2025

FG Sues Natasha For Defamation

The Federal Government on Thursday instituted a suit against the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamatory remarks made on live television.

New Telegraph gathered that the suit marked CR/297/25

Tinubu To NNPCL Board: Consolidate Gains Of Economic Reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to consolidate the gains of his administration’s ongoing economic reforms, which have been widely acknowledged for boosting the resilience and competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Board

FG Appoints Aderogba As MD Of Regional Maritime Devt Bank

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Adeniran Aderogba as the first President and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB).

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola

Obi Supports Zulum’s Call For Probe Into Terrorists Links

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Thursday called for immediate action following Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum’s recent claims that Boko Haram informants and terrorists operate within Nigeria’s politicians and armed forces.

Obi made the remark in a statement issued on his official X

Otti Secures 20 Electric Luxury Buses For Abia Public Transport

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Thursday announced that his administration has purchased 20 electric buses to revolutionize public transportation in the state.

The announcement was made during the "Promises Kept Carnival"



2027: Tinubu Re-Election Will Be Seamless- Akpabio

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday assured President Bola Tinubu that his re-election will be seamless in the 2023 election unlike the competition he faced to win the seat in 2023.

Akpabio made the remark while leading the leadership

2027: APC Governors Endorse Tinubu, Vow To Deliver States

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was announced during the APC

Tinubu Inaugurates New NNPCL Board

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), appointing Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday

Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Prices

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Thursday announced a fresh reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) across the country.

New Telegraph reports that the new rates now range

Rivers: Tinubu Submits N1.481trn 2025 Budget To NASS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally submitted the 2025 budget proposal for Rivers State to the National Assembly, following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the state’s earlier budget.

In a communication addressed to both chambers

Trump Confronts S’African President Over White Persecution

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by playing him a video that he claimed proved genocide was being committed against white people, driving farmers to flee to the US.

The visit by the South African leader was billed as a chance to smoothen relations following vociferous

Police Condemn Edo Mob Attack, Probe Teen’s Death In Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has strongly condemned a violent and unprovoked attack on operatives of its Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Monday, May 20, 2025, in Okhuimwun Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer

Peter Obi Debunks Rome Meeting Rumours With Tinubu

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has strongly denied claims that he held a private meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a recent visit to Rome, describing the allegations as “baseless, malicious, and entirely false.”

In a statement posted Thursday on his official X handle, Obi

2027 : Peter Obi In Serious Talks To Unseat Tinubu – Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has revealed that former Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, is engaged in serious behind-the-scenes talks aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television

2027 Elections: Adebayo Declares He Will Not Step Down For Atiku

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has firmly stated that he will not step down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election.

Adebayo made this known during an interview on Channels Television

