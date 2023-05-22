Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 22

Here are New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, May 22, 2023

Don’t Kill Our Business With Multiple Taxes, Manufacturers Urge FG

Some concerned Nigerian manufacturers have pleaded with the Federal Government not to further stifle the Nigerian business environment with multiple taxes.

They made the appeal against the background of another new government policy to tax plastics used by manufacturers in their production. Read more

10th Speaker: 12 Out Of 14 Oyo Members-Elect Back Abbas, Kalu

Twelve House of Representatives members-elect from Oyo State have endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

In some documents obtained from a session held by the lawmakers, 12 members-elect out of the 14 seats from the state appended their signatures supporting the duo for speaker and deputy speaker. Read more

Dangote Refinery, A Continental Game Changer – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has described the just completed Dangote Refinery as “a continental game changer with a huge capacity to positively transform Nigeria and African economy”

In a congratulatory message to the Chairman of Dangote Holdings, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governor Adeleke noted that the completion of the refinery within such a record time signals a new era of energy sufficiency for Nigeria and Africa, noting specifically that “the new facility will service Africa and boost local and continental GDP”. Read more

10th Assembly: Wike Urges Aggrieved Aspirants To Sheath Their Sword

Wike has called on Senators-elect and House of Representatives-elect jostling for the 10th National Assembly leadership to respect the zoning formula of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Wike who spoke on Saturday in Kaduna State advised the aspirants to consider national interest above their ambitions and submit to the party’s leadership, urging them to withdraw from the race. Read more

Onaiyekan Advocates Live Transmission Of Election Tribunal Hearing

The former Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has urged the Judiciary to approve the media live coverage of electoral tribunal proceedings so that everyone can follow the proceedings.

Onaiyekan who made the call while addressing newsmen on the sideline of the 2023 World Communications on Sunday in Abuja, said people want to hear and see what was happening. Read more

AMVCA 2023: Anikulapo Wins Overall Best Movie

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan’s 2022 film titled Anikulapo, has won the Overall Best Movie at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The movie which brought a lot of excitement, suspense, and betrayal making many viewers glued to their screen won the overall best in Africa at the ninth edition of the prestigious award. Read more

Obi Didn’t Ask Court For 7wks To Produce Witnesses – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said in the report in a national daily (not New Telegraph), that the counsel for its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, requested to be given seven weeks from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal hearing the petition against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president-elect, to present his witnesses, was a misrepresentation of fact.

The Head of the Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, in a statement issued on Sunday, explained that Obi did not ask the court to give him seven weeks to bring in his witnesses. read more

AMVCA 2023: IK Osakioduwa Calls For Creation Of Cosmetic Surgeon Award Category

One of the hosts of the ninth edition of the Africa Movie Choice Award (AMVCA), IK Osakioduwa has called for the inclusion of a category for cosmetic surgeons.

Osakioduwa made the call while hosting the show alongside Media Personality, Toke Makinwa at Eko Hotel, Lagos. Read more

Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakare, Broda Shaggi Top Winners At AMVCA 2023

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakare, filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, and Broda Shaggi were the biggest winners at the ninth African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The award which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island saw a Nollywood actress who is also a comic social media content creator, Bimbo Ademoye take the Best Actress in a movie, comedy, or tv series, home. Read more

Tragedy In Imo As Gunmen Kill Two Policemen

The residents of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State were on Saturday thrown into mourning after some unknown gunmen stormed the community killing two Police officers.

It would be recalled that barely a month ago, the gunmen ambushed and killed five police officers and a couple at the same Okpala junction located on Owerri-Aba Road. Read more

Hilda Baci: Reactions As Kenya Chef Set To Break Guinness World Records

A Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed has called for a donation in cash and in-kind as she is set to overtake Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci who just broke the Guinness World Record.

Mohammed’s call came barely a week after the 27-year-old Akwa Ibom chef completed her 100 hours cook-a-thon to clinch the world record from the present holder, Lata Tandon. Read more

Roadmap To Governor Abiodun’s Second Term

Judging by his utterances, body language, and scorecard in the last four years, one could safely conclude that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has decided that the reward for his hard work is more work. The dust had barely settled on the last governorship election, where Abiodun predictably clinched reelection before he started talking about and demonstrating the shape development would take in the next four years.

One could argue that the good people of Ogun have not recovered from the marvel of the past four years in terms of growth and development, yet the governor already has his sight on performing more magic and delivering the dividends of democracy which had eluded the people in the past. Soon after he was declared duly elected, the ebullient entrepreneur turned-politician said: “Going forward, let us see how to engage them (opponents in the election) and bring them closer. Read more

Gbajabiamila, Abass, Members -Elect To Visit APC Secretariat

Barring any last-minute change of decision, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the 10th Speaker nominee, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, and the House Members-elect supporting the Speaker nominee would on Tuesday storm the national Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to seek more support.

A member-elect, who is supporting Hon. Abass for Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, revealed this to Sunday Telegraph. According to him, the campaign office of Abass was already compiling names of Members-elect on a state-by-state basis, who are in support of Hon. Abass candidature. Since the APC National leadership announced Tajudeen Abass as the candidate of the party for the speakership of the 10th Assembly, the other candidates for the position have formed a strong alliance and opposition. Read more

Analysts: Why Investors Won’t Take New Auto Policy Seriously

Last week, the Nigerian Government said it had adopted a new National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NADIP), also called Auto Policy from 2023 to 2033.

This was announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on May 10, 2023. Read more

Aregbesola Commissions New Passport Office In Edo

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has launched an additional passport Front Office in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State as part of the efforts of the Federal Government towards effective service delivery to Nigerians.

Besides, he said the Federal Government would soon launch a home delivery service of passports to their owners. Read more