Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, May 22, 2025

Every Region Has Role To Play In Nat’l Devt – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified food security and regional economic inclusion as the foundational pillars of Nigeria’s path to long-term stability.

He made this known on Wednesday during the opening…Read more

Tinubu Hails British-Nigerians At London Mayoral Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt felicitations to two British Nigerians, Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson, on their historic election and inauguration as mayors in London.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Kalu Seeks Partnership With Mexico To Boost Bilateral Trade

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has called for partnership with the Mexican government to strengthen the trade relationship between both countries, saying that it has the potential for immense growth.

Kalu stated this when he received the delegation…Read more

Politicians, Soldiers Act As Boko Haram Informants – Zulum

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State Governor, on Wednesday alleged that some Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces are acting as informants and collaborators forBoko Haram insurgents.

The Governor made the remark during an interview…Read more

2027: Osun PDP Senators Declare Support For Tinubu

The Osun state Senators Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday declared support and endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to a joint statement signed by Senator…Read more

Zamfara Govt Debunks Report Of Christian Convert Facing Sharia Trial

The Zamfara State Government has categorically denied reports claiming that a young woman named Zainab Muhammadu is facing trial in a Sharia Court for converting from Islam to Christianity.

The state government described the story as entirely false…Read more

LP NEC To NCC: Conduct Convention Within 90 Days

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party has mandated the Esther Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) to conduct an inclusive and expansive national convention within three months.

According to a communique issued at the end of the NEC…Read more

Senate Moves To Curb Chemical Ripening Of Fruits

Worried by the increasing use of harmful chemicals to ripen fruits and its attendant health risks, the Senate on Wednesday resolved to amend relevant Acts of Parliament to address the menace.

The decision followed a motion titled “Urgent Need…Read more

2027: Benue NASS APC Caucus Endorses Tinubu

The Benue State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly on Wednesday endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement came amid ongoing political realignments…Read more

Nigeria Must Boost Crude Oil Production – Lokpobiri

Minister of States for Mineral Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to boost crude oil production to stabilize the country’s oil reserves, enhance energy security, and promote indigenous capacity development.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday at the 2025 edition…Read more

Nigerians Find Identity Through Dialogue, Mutual Respect, Others, Says Remi Tinubu

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has said that Nigerians find their true identity and unity through dialogue, interactions and mutual respect.

Mrs Tinubu said this in her message commemorating…Read more

JAMB To Conduct Exams For Students Who Missed Last UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would conduct a mop-up examination for students who were unable to sit for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede…Read more

Orji Kalu’s Recruitment Drive For Tinubu, Peace Initiative Yielding Results in Abia – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, has praised Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his tireless efforts in mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and fostering unity within the APC across the state.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, Chief Ukaegbu…Read more

Shettima Inaugurates Rehabilitated Danbaba Suntai Airport In Taraba

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitated and expanded Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President inaugurated…Read more

Tinubu Didn’t Create Nigeria’s Economy Challenges- Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Tuesday stated that President Bola Tinubu did not create Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Eno who made this known while addressing State House…Read more

