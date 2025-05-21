Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 21

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, May 21, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja following a two-day visit to Vatican City, Rome, where he attended the inauguration of the 267th Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.

The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe…

Akpabio Urges ECOWAS Member States To Embrace Unity

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday addressed the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, calling for greater unity and economic reforms among West African nations.

In his address, Senator Akpabio underscored the pressing…Read more

Compulsory Voting Bill Unconstitutional -NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday condemned the proposed compulsory voting bill under consideration by the House of Representatives, describing it as unconstitutional and draconian.

According to a statement signed by its President…Read more

CBN Retains MPR At 27.5%

Amid signs of relative economic stability and renewed investor confidence driven by ongoing reforms, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, at its 300th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, unanimously voted to retain all key monetary parameters—keeping the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) steady at 27.5%.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who brief…Read more

Egwu Counters Wike, Says You Won’t Produce Another Gov After Fubara

Former governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, has taken a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, for his uncomplimentary remarks on South East leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as reckless and unguarded.

Southeast leaders in PDP had, at a recent meeting…Read more

TUC Seals Finance Ministry Over Unpaid Allowances

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday morning barricaded the main entrance to the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja in protest over unpaid allowances.

When New Telegraph visited the ministry, access…Read more

Nigeria’s Judiciary System Is Corrupt — El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, accused the Nigerian judiciary of corruption, claiming that many judges and lawyers have compromised their roles in delivering justice.

El-Rufai made this known while speaking at the Law Week…Read more

Obi: Nigeria Failing Its People By Ignoring Borno Crisis

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for urgent national intervention in the deteriorating security situation in the Marte area of Borno State, describing it as “concerning and very unsettling.”

In a statement posted on his X platform, Obi emphasized….Read more

UTME Resit: JAMB To Release Results Of Affected Candidates Wednesday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) on Monday announced that it will on Wednesday, May 21, release the results of 379,000 candidates who sat for the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, confirmed…Read more

Gombe Gov Signs Electricity Law 2025, Establishes State Market, Regulatory Commission

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has has signed the Gombe State Electricity Law 2025 into law.

The legislation, which was initially passed by the Gombe State..Read more