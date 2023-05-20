Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 20

Here are New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, May 20, 2023.

Again, Court Dismisses EFCC’s Appeal Against Kogi Suit

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) challenging the decision of the Kogi State High Court that it has jurisdiction to try the defamation suit instituted against the Commission by the State Government over the purported N20 billion bailout fund.

The Court of Appeal in a ruling delivered on 18th May 2023 in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/290/2022, agreed with the Kogi State Government that the suit was properly commenced at the High Court of Kogi State, and therefore Ordered the EFCC to go back to the High Court of Kogi State to file their defence. Read more

Matawalle Reveals How EFCC Chairman, Bawa Demands $2m Bribe From Him

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has claimed that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa asked him to pay a whopping sum of $2 million as a bribe.

The Governor who has been in the news for fraud allegations made this claim on Friday amid growing tensions between the governor and the anti-graft agency in recent times. Read more

JUST-IN: Court Sacks Abia Governor-Elect, Alex Otti

A Federal High Court presided over by Justice M N Yunusa has nullified the candidature of the Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti and all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano States for failing to comply with the provisions of the 2022 electoral act.

The Court in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the electoral commission within 30days before their Primaries renders the process invalid. Read more

Appeal Court To Hear Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration Today

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division this morning fixed 3 pm today for hearing of an appeal seeking prohibition of the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

The Court ordered that the suit marked CA/ABJ/CV/259/2023 seeking to prevent Tinubu from being inaugurated as Nigeria’s new President to take over the government on May 29, must be heard unfailingly by 3 pm today. Read more

Doguwa Alleged Culpable Homicide: Police Concludes Investigation

The Inspector General of Police Investigation team investigating alleged culpable homicide against the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has concluded their Jobs and submitted their findings to the Kano State Ministry of Justice.

Already the Kano Ministry of Justice, is said to assured after receiving the Police Investigation reports, that they would soon commence the full prosection of Doguwa. Read more

Tinubu’s Victory: BBC Reports Reinforces What We Already Know – NAC

The Neo Africana Centre (NAC) has said that the just-released report of the BBC which exposed the alterations and falsifications that characterized the February 25 presidential elections in Nigeria is a reconfirmation of the doubts and misgivings which Nigerians have been expressing about the conduct and outcome of the elections.

The BBC had, on May 16, released a damning report of how the presidential election was compromised in Rivers State to pave the way for a Bola Tinubu victory at the polls. Read more

News Of Otti’s Sack As Abia Governor-Elect Fake, Sponsored by PDP – Ekeoma

The media team of Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti has urged the public to ignore the news making rounds that Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa of the Kano Division of the Federal High Court on Friday nullified the victory of Otti in the March 2023 election.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor-elect denied nullifying the candidature of Otti, stressing that the report is sponsored and widely circulated by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Abia state government. Read more

NYSC’s Position On Peter Mbah’s Certificate Vindicates Us – Petitioners

A coalition of civil society groups, Total Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum which petitioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) demanding confirmation of the certificate obtained by the Enugu governor-elect, Peter Mbah after doubting its authenticity said it has been vindicated by the position of the NYSC Director-General that the certificate was fake.

The Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen.Y. D Ahmed had earlier said that the discharge certificate held by Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, was not issued by the body. Read more

IPOB: Ogbaru Killings, US To Independently Investigate Anambra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the United States of America ( USA) to independently investigate the killing of its staff members and others in Ogbaru, Anambra State early this week.

The secessionists made the call on Friday via a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. Read more

Alex Otti Reacts To Court Judgment Sacking Him As Abia Gov-Elect

The Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has called on the people of the state not to be dismay over the recent judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State dismissing his candidacy.

Otti who spoke after the ruling of the court reassure the Abians that the alleged judgment should not in any way cause an alarm, saying it is an unfair judgment that cannot override the choice of the people. Read more

APC Crisis: NWC Intervention A Welcome Development – Nkire

The foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has said the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to intervene in the frivolous suspensions and flagrant expulsions of notable leaders in many states of the federation, is a welcome development.

Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the ruling party, described the action of the NWC as “a bold stitch in time, which shouldn’t have waited for anytime longer.” Read more

Blinken Call: Obi Advises US To Let Judiciary Determine Nigeria’s President

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised the United State Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken for calling the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, saying he should let the court decide who will be the legitimate leader of Nigeria.

Obi made the remark on Friday while reacting to the discussions between Tinubu and Blinken in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter account. Read more

Judgement On Abia Governor-Elect, Otti Dead On Arrival – Umeh Kalu

The Kano State High Court judgement sacking the governor-elect of Abia State, Chief Alex Otti, has been dismissed as inconsequential and dead on arrival.

This is even as the Labour Party (LP) on which platform Otti was elected, said it had alerted Nigerians before now, of the plan by the suspended group led by Lamidi Apapa, to procure such judgement. Read more

Reps Deny Receiving $15m To Approve $22.7trn Loan

The House of Representatives has dismissed reports alleging that $15 million was given to lawmakers by the executive in order to approve the restructuring of the N22.6 trillion Ways and Means loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A spokesperson of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu made the denial in a statement released on Friday. Read more

Six Feared Dead In Anambra Community As Gunmen, Vigilante Clash

Six persons were reportedly killed when gunmen and members of the Awgbu Community vigilante group clashed in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Trouble started when the vigilante group in the neighboring Amaokpala community informed its Awgbu colleagues that gunmen had attacked their homes and are heading to Awgbu Read more