Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker Resigns

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Maria Oligbi-Edeko (PDP – Esan North-East II), on Monday voluntarily resigned her position, citing the minority status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Assembly.

Following her resignation, Osamwonyi Atu (APC – Orhionmwon East)…Read more

Falana Faults Proposed Mandatory Voting Bill

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falanaon Monday criticised a proposed bill seeking to make voting compulsory in Nigeria, describing it as a violation of citizens’ constitutional rights.

New Telegraph recalls that the bill sponsored by Speaker…Read more

Pope’s Inauguration Spiritual, Not Political Event – Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has responded to online criticism regarding his recent visit to the Vatican, where he attended the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Bishop of Rome and head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The criticism stemmed from claims circulating on social media…Read more

2027: Obi Dismisses Coalition Deal With Atiku

Following a report on a possible coalition among opposition leaders to unseat President Tinubu in 2027, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said that the only coalition he is interested in is the one against hunger, poverty, bad healthcare, and education in Nigeria.

The Former Anambra Governor made this known during…Read more

Pope Leo Meets US VP, Vance At Vatican

Following Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass, the pontiff received United States (US) Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican on Monday.

The Vatican released photographs of Vance and Rubio smiling…Read more

Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

The immediate past United States (US) president, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the 82-year-old…Read more

Dangote Assures Of Petrol Price Stability

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicalshas said that, despite the fluctuations in global crude oil prices, it has consistently reduced the price of petrol.

The company, in a statement on Monday, signed by its Group…Read more

2027: Igbokwe Reacts As Atiku Reportedly Seals Deal With Obi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, on Monday, faults reports of an alignment between former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 elections.

New Telegraph gathered that there are reports that Atiku…Read more

Ohanaeze Youths Back Patience Jonathan’s Support For Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Monday, described the verbal attack on former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, as baseless.

New Telegraph recalls that, the former First Lady…Read more

Gov Radda Mourns Ex-Katsina Military Administrator, Akaagerger

The Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, on Monday, mourned the passing of Colonel Joseph Akaagerger, who served meritoriously as Military Administrator of Katsina State from August 1998 to May 1999.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s…Read more

Share