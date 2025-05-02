Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 2

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, May 2, 2025

Tinubu Commends Wema Bank For Resilience At 80

President Bola Tinubu has commended Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest surviving indigenous bank, for its unwavering resilience and technological innovations as it marks its 80th anniversary on Friday.

Wema Bank began operations on May 2, 1945, as Agbonmagbe Bank…Read more

I’m Not Quitting PDP, Adeleke Declares

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has firmly declared that he has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now or in the future.

The declaration was made during a strategic closed-door…Read more

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Akinyelure On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to the former Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Pius Olu Akinyelure, as he marks another birthday on Friday.

The President lauded Akinyelure—whom he described…Read more

Workers’ Day: Justify Our Investment In Your Welfare – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured civil servants and public officers of his administration’s commitment to investing in their welfare to boost productivity and promote an inclusive workforce.

Speaking at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebrationheld in Akure…Read more

May Day: Obi Celebrates Nigerian Workers

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on Thursday celebrated Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers Day.

Obi, in his message, said workers have shown their resilience…Read more

We’ve Paid N179b In Pensions, Gratuities – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration has so far expended N179.7 billion in settling pensions and gratuities for both State and Local Government retirees since assuming office in 2019.

Speaking during the 2025 Workers’ Day Celebration held…Read more

Tinubu Rejoices With Johnpraise Daniel At 65

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Archbishop Johnpraise Daniel, Presiding Bishop of Dominion Chapel International Church, on his 65th birthday, celebrated on Friday.

The President lauded the Archbishop’s contributions…Read more

Labour Demands Salary Hike, Reversal Of Rivers SoE

Organised Labour on Thursday demanded that the Federal Government immediately adjust the salaries of workers across the country, citing worsening economic hardship and the inability of millions of Nigerians to feed themselves and their families due to rising inflation, tax burdens, and poor government policies…Read more

Okpebholo Raises Edo Workers’ Minimum Wage To ₦75,000

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Thursday, announced an increase in the minimum wage for workers in the state from ₦70,000 to ₦75,000 in a bid to improve their living standard.

The governor made the disclosure at the Samuel Ogbemudia…Read more

May Day: Atiku Calls On FG To See Workers As Partner In Nation Devt

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday called on the Federal Government to see workers not just as tools for economic growth but as important partners in building a great nation…Read more

Workers’ Day: Tinubu Vows To Prioritize Workers’ Welfare

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Nigerian workers.

In a post on his official X handle (@officialABAT) on Thursday…Read more

May Day: FCT Workers Converge At Eagle Square

On Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) workers joined their counterparts across the country to mark the 2025 May Day celebration.

New Telegraph gathered that the workers dressed…Read more

Remi Tinubu: Workers’ Day Celebrates Dignity Of Labour

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the celebration of Workers’ Day as a reminder of the dignity of labour.

In a message personally signed by her, Mrs. Tinubu…Read more

Workers’ Day: Labour Deserves Better – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has celebrated Nigerian workers, acknowledging that their contributions to the growth and development of the country cannot be quantified.

In his goodwill message…Read more

US, Ukraine Finally Sign Minerals Deal

The United States and Ukraine have finalized a significant minerals and economic partnership aimed at advancing Ukraine’s recovery and strengthening bilateral ties, according to a statement released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday.

The newly signed agreement grants Washington access…Read more

