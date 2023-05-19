Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 19

Here are New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 25 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, May 19, 2023.

May 29: Tinubu, Shettima To Get National Honours Ahead Of Transition

The Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) will be conferred on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima respectively on May 25.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council and Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed this on Thursday while listing the activities lined up for the May 29 handover ceremony in Abuja. Read More

Corruption Allegations: Like Magu, Bawa Must Quit Now, Face Probe Panel, CSOs Tell Buhari

Following Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State’s bombshell, on Wednesday, that he and some other prominent Nigerians have evidence of corrupt practices against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, notable Anti-Corruption crusaders in Nigeria, numbering over 150, on Thursday, insisted that Bawa can no longer continue in office.

The leaders of the organisations who said they had refused to be cowed into shelving their agitation for a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, said in as much as elected officials must account for their actions in office, they shared Matawalle’s view that the investigations must not be selective but all-embracing. Read more

EFCC Probes Matawalle Over Alleged N70bn Fraud

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts, and diversion of over N70 billion.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah and made it available to newsmen in Abuja. Read more

10th NASS Leadership: Your Religious Sermon Hypocritical – Middle Belt Youths Tells Shettima

A Coalition of Middle Belt Youth Leaders, on Thursday, challenged the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, to stop meddling in the process of the emergence of the 10th National Assembly leadership, describing the latter’s recent religious sermon as hypocritical.

The Coalition gave the caution in Abuja while addressing journalists on the recent statement credited to Senator Shettima, where he was quoted to be advising the National Assembly members-elect, to ensure a religious balance in the choice of their leaders in the two Chambers of the legislative institution. Read more

10th Speaker: Greater Majority Group Meets Gbajabiamila

In furtherance of his quest to ensure that the emergence of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives does not take off on a turbulent note, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila this afternoon met with leaders of the “Greater Majority.”

The group, a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th Assembly, was led by Hon. Nicholas Mutu, the longest-serving member of the House. Read more.

10th Assembly: Jayi Declares For Speaker, Warns Against Imposition

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Public Safety and member-elect for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji on Thursday officially flagged off his campaign for the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Jaji made the declaration at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. Read more

Abure To Apapa: Tell Your Paymasters You’re Too Old For The Assignment

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has advised the suspended National Vice Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa to tell his paymasters that he is too old for the assignment given to him, to destabilise the LP.

He however said the party would forgive him and members of his camp if they repent of their actions. Read more

May 29: Tinubu’s Inauguration Programme Unveiled

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council has unveiled the May 29 Inauguration Programme for the 16th President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively on May 25. Read more

Tinubu/Kwankwaso Meeting: Don’t Betray Northern APC, Buhari Ally Warns

The news of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu meeting with Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP in Paris has generated serious concern in the ruling APC, as a staunch supporter of the party and a loyalist to President Muhammadu Buhari, AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, said such actions could be tantamount to betrayal of the North.

Kwamanda who spoke against any attempt by Tinubu to welcome Sen. Kwankwaso to the party or offer him any appointment warned that they would harshly resist such negative moves. Read more

Tinubu’s Inauguration Must Hold’ Says Saidi Balogun As They Storm Abuja Streets

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun and all other members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have stormed Abuja for a walk tagged Peace Walk.

Speaking during the Peace Walk, Saidi Balogun said the inauguration of Tinubu as the president must hold that is why they are holding a solemn procession in honour and support of his swearing-in. Read more

Bayelsa Guber: Timi Frank Files Criminal Complaints Against Sylva

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, has filed a criminal complaint case against the party’s candidate for the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship election, Timipre Sylva.

In the suit filed at Chief Magistrate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja by his lawyer Edward Omaga Esq., Frank alleged inconsistencies in names in the certificates Sylva parades. Read more

CSO Tells Tinubu, Call Matawalle, Onanuga To Order Over Peddling False News Against Emefiele

A Civil Society, Central Coordinating Council on Thursday called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to beware of the antics of the outgoing Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State who has resorted to blackmail and peddling of falsehood to present himself as a noble and patriotic character.

In a statement to newsmen in Abuja, the group said it was amazed that the Zamfara Governor relied on Fake News which had been officially debunked by the Presidency to issue a statement against the CBN Governor. Read more

10th Assembly: We Won’t Go Against Tinubu, APC – Gov Sule

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said that he and his counterparts from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North would not go against the choice of the president-elect regarding the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Governor Sule noted that they are loyal party members who would want the incoming Tinubu administration to succeed. Read more

Senate Indicts NECO For N6.5bn Illegal Contract Award

The Senate has indicted the National Examination Council (NECO) for illegally awarding N6.5 billion contracts for the printing of security materials.

This was as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, supported a bill seeking for strict implementation and enforcement of the National Assembly recommendations on the annual reports of the Auditor-General for the Federation. Read more

Reno Omokiri Begs IGP, Says Seun Kuti Is Suffering From PTSD

Nigerian author, social media influencer, and political activist, Reno Omokri has pleaded for the release of the renowned singer, Seun Kuti over claims of having Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Recall that Seun Kuti turned himself over to the police following an arrested warrant placed on him after assaulting a Police officer in uniform. Read more