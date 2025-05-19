Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, May 19, 2025

2027: Nobody Has Better Chances In Defeating Tinubu – Yakasai

Former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari and human rights activist, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has declared that nobody has better chances of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election at the moment.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja on Sunday, Yakasai…Read more

Zamfara APC Asks Gov Lawal To Reveal Names Of Treated Banditry Victims

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Dauda Lawal to publicly disclose the names of banditry victims who have allegedly received free medical treatment under his administration.

The opposition party, in a statement issued by the party’s…Read more

Nigeria Open To Friendship, Committed To Global Unity – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to global friendship and its commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and international cooperation.

The President made this known via his verified X handle…Read more

Lagos APC: Yaba LCDA Demands Fresh Chairmanship Primary

Ahead of the July 12 Local Government election, the leaders and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have formally demanded the immediate conduct of a fresh chairmanship primary poll.

In a strongly worded petition addressed to Babatund…Read more

Tinubu Meets Pope Leo XIV After Inauguration In Rome

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu met with Pope Leo XIV, the newly installed Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu shook…Read more

2027: Kwankwaso Receives 24 Retired Military Officers Into Kwankwasiyya Movement

In a significant political development with potential impact on the 2027 general elections, the global leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Engr. Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has officially welcomed 24 retired military officers of Kano origin into the fold of the movement.

The officers, who concluded their distinguished military…Read more

Pope Leo XIV Holds Inaugural Mass At Vatican

The newly appointed Pope Leo XIV, on Sunday formally took up his role as leader of the global Catholic Church, with a Mass in St. Peter’s Square that drew tens of thousands of well-wishers, including dozens of world leaders and European royalty.

Sunday Telegraph reports that in his homily, Leo said he…Read more

Fubara Remains My Political Son – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, remains his “Political son” despite the ongoing political rift in the state.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu recently…Read more

Gov Yusuf Suspends Aide Over Kwankwaso Comment

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Rabi’u, a Senior Special Reporter (SSR) attached to the Ministry of Transportation, over what the government described as “unguarded utterances.”

The suspension follows an inflammatory comment…Read more

Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

On Sunday, a storey building collapsed at Idi-Araba, in the Mushin area of Lagos State, trapping an unspecified number of people beneath the debris.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Lagos State…Read more

Kalu Demands Independent Audit Of JAMB

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to commission an independent and transparent audit of its entire examination infrastructure in the wake of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) crisis.

Kalu made the demand during a world press conference…Read more

Obi, Fayemi Attend Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration

Former Governors Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemiwere among global dignitaries at the Vatican for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, where Obi echoed the Pontiff’s powerful message on confronting global poverty.

Speaking at the event, Obi emphasized the need…Read more

Kwara Airlifts 4th Batch Of 558 Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has successfully airlifted the fourth batch of 558 pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Sunday.

With the latest departure, the total number of pilgrims…Read more

PSC Chairman Issues Warning Ahead Of Police Promotion Interviews

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), has issued a stern warning ahead of th forthcoming Police promotion interviews.

Emphasising that the process is not a “Do or die” affair…Read morel

Zulum Urges Voluntary Fast, Prayers On Monday

In response to renewed Boko Haram assaults on military bases and towns, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum has called on residents to observe a voluntary day of fasting and prayers this Monday, seeking divine intervention for lasting peace.

Addressing the state in a Saturday night broadcas…Read more

Share